Watch: Dramatic Water Pipe Explosion In Mumbai Sends Bolero Up In The Air

Dramatic mobile phone footage from Mumbai shows an SUV being flung up in the air after an underground water pipe burst, sending thousands of litres of water and sewage overflowing onto the streets. A video posted on YouTube by news agency ANI captures the exact moment the tremendous force of the water sent the Mahindra Bolero nearly 10-feet up in the air. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.According to ANI, the water pipeline burst in north-west Mumbai's neighbourhood of Borivali.The footage shows residents of the neighbourhood gingerly making their way through the ankle-deep water in an attempt to try and move their vehicles to drier areas.As water gushes out with extreme force, suddenly, a white Bolero is flung up in the air - much to everyone's shock. According to Hindustan Times , the water shot up to a height of at least two floors.The video shows stunned Mumbaikars out on the streets, looking at a fountain of water spewing out of the pipeline. Many are seen recording videos and taking pictures of the extraordinary sight on their mobile phones.According to Asian Age , the incident took place on Tuesday at around 1 AM and at least three other vehicles parked nearby were damaged due to the pipe burst.Worryingly, the pipeline burst reportedly resulted in the wastage of nearly 36,000 litres of water. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) repaired the 72-inch water pipeline by Wednesday, reports Hindustan Times.A similar incident occurred in the Ukrainian capital Kiev last year. Surveillance cameras caught the exact moment an underground water pipe dramatically burst . The massive explosion sent cars flying in the air and caused major damage to property in the vicinity.Click for more trending news