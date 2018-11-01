Mumbai Artist Creates Massive Virat Kohli Mosaic With Over 4,000 Diyas

The Virat Kohli diya mosaic was created with 4,482 clay lamps

Offbeat | | Updated: November 01, 2018 10:43 IST
A Mumbai-based artist has created a massive clay lamp mosaic of Virat Kohli as a tribute to his favourite cricketer, just ahead of Diwali. Abaasaheb Shewale's mosaic art, up on display at the Seawood Grand Central Mall in Navi Mumbai, was created using 4,482 clay lamps or diyas. The 9.5-foot wide and 14-foot long mosaic art, Mr Shewale tells NDTV, is the world's largest clay diya mosaic.

"I have applied for the Guinness World Record, India Book of Records and Unique World Records," he says.

The unique artwork was created with red, white, blue, green, yellow and brown diyas. Along with five co-artists, Snehal Shewale, Tanuja Shewale, Suraj Gole, Kumar Hadwale and Rupesh Tandel, it took Mr Shewale eight hours to create the huge Virat Kohli diya mosaic.

"It was created in honour of Kohli's birthday and well as Diwali," says Mr Shewale.

Virat Kohli's birthday falls on November 5, just two days before Diwali this year.

 
 

The impressive mosaic was created on October 28, and has garnered a ton of appreciative comments on social media.

"Awesome," writes one person on Facebook. "Superb," says another.

What do you think of Mr Shewale's tribute to Virat Kohli? Let us know using the comments section below.

 

