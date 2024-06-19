Pakistan Fan Shares Hilarious Spoof On Cricketer Mohammad Rizwan's Struggles

Mohammad Rizwan has been subjected to criticism due to his sub-par strike rate.

Unhappy fans and former Pakistani cricketers have unleashed a wave of criticism on the national team following their disappointing group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup. Captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, and other middle-order batting lineups face intense scrutiny for their individual performances.

Social media has become a battleground for fans to vent their frustration. Pakistan's batting, fielding, and bowling have all come under fire, with many fans particularly disappointed by the team's lack of inspiration. Rizwan, who recently set an unwanted record for the slowest T20 World Cup half-century, has been heavily criticised for his low strike rate.

Adding fuel to the fire, a spoof video mocking Rizwan's slow batting has gone viral. The video features a man impersonating the wicketkeeper during a match, highlighting his struggles to score quickly. While the video is intended to be humorous, it reflects the deep disappointment fans feel towards Rizwan's performance.

Pakistan's cricket board and team management now face the challenge of addressing the fans' concerns and rebuilding a winning strategy for future tournaments.

The Pakistan cricket board and team management are now tasked with addressing the fans' concerns and developing a winning strategy for future tournaments.