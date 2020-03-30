MP Nusrat Jahan To Malaika Arora: Celebs Share Recipes During Lockdown

Nusrat Jahan, 30, shared a video which shows her cooking biryani.

With the coronavirus lockdown keeping people at home, everyone seems to have extra time on their hands to try out new recipes in the kitchen. This, coupled with reduced food deliveries and no restaurant outings, has ensured that a steady flow of creative dishes are making their way to social media. In the midst of this, a number of celebrities are also delighting fans by cooking up a storm in the kitchen - and sharing their favourite recipes too.

From Malaika Arora to Nusrat Jahan, take a look at what everyone is cooking these days:

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan took to Instagram on Sunday to share a step-by-step recipe of one of her favourite dishes - Bihari style chicken. "Just cooked one of my fav & most simple dish tonight... thought of sharing the recipe with you guys," she wrote.

She had earlier also shared a video of her biryani.

Luck actor Shruti Haasan also took to the photo and video sharing platform to share a video tutorial for a green beans and mushroom casserole. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora's video recipe for her Malabari veg stew, shared a week ago, has hit two million views. "With this self isolation upon us, I thought of utilising this time in a constructive and healthy way by cooking some sumptuous and delicious 'Malabari veg stew for the soul'" she wrote while sharing the recipe.

TV host and actor Mini Mathur also took advantage of the curfew on Sunday to prepare some aloo ka achaar or potato pickle - using her mother's secret recipe.

In fact, it's not just celebs but even professional chefs who are sharing their favourite recipes with social media users. Chef Saransh Goila's "Easy Banana Ice Cream with Chocolate Banana Brownies" or chef Shilarna Vaze's "Janta Pohe" - which one will you try first?

How many of these recipes will you try out yourself? Let us know using the comments section.