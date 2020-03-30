MP Nusrat Jahan To Malaika Arora: Celebs Share Recipes During Lockdown

With the coronavirus lockdown keeping people at home, everyone seems to have extra time on their hands to try out new recipes in the kitchen. This, coupled with reduced food deliveries and no restaurant outings, has ensured that a steady flow of creative dishes are making their way to social media. In the midst of this, a number of celebrities are also delighting fans by cooking up a storm in the kitchen - and sharing their favourite recipes too.
From Malaika Arora to Nusrat Jahan, take a look at what everyone is cooking these days:
Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan took to Instagram on Sunday to share a step-by-step recipe of one of her favourite dishes - Bihari style chicken. "Just cooked one of my fav & most simple dish tonight... thought of sharing the recipe with you guys," she wrote.
She had earlier also shared a video of her biryani.
Luck actor Shruti Haasan also took to the photo and video sharing platform to share a video tutorial for a green beans and mushroom casserole. Take a look:
Meanwhile, Malaika Arora's video recipe for her Malabari veg stew, shared a week ago, has hit two million views. "With this self isolation upon us, I thought of utilising this time in a constructive and healthy way by cooking some sumptuous and delicious 'Malabari veg stew for the soul'" she wrote while sharing the recipe.
I love to cook! I love cooking for my family and friends but with my busy schedule, I hardly get time to pursue this passion of mine. But with this self isolation upon us, I thought of utilising this time in a constructive and healthy way by cooking some sumptuous and delicious 'Malabari veg stew for the soul'. I have got this recipe from mom @joycearora and a bit from my friend Maunika @cookinacurry who's a lovely cook. Everyone at home simply loves this stew and we are going to have it with some white rice and some delicious gluten-free, vegan chickpea bread that my friend Raveena @iamayogisattva made for me. M in for a lovely treat, I hope you too utilise this time to do something positive and healthy. Stay calm and stay safe! #stayhome#quarantine #covid_19
TV host and actor Mini Mathur also took advantage of the curfew on Sunday to prepare some aloo ka achaar or potato pickle - using her mother's secret recipe.
Janta curfew today needs an achaar recipe with simpler ingredients and a short prep time. Try my moms secret recipe of Aloo ka achaar. It's domestic queen coronation stuff. You can dress it up with many more variations adding channa, garlic & peas. Best eaten with freshly homemade mathri ! Come on then , let's stay busy today :)) PS: My son says achaar recipe videos are damaging to my cool quotient. So this is a risk I'm taking. Make it worth my while ????
In fact, it's not just celebs but even professional chefs who are sharing their favourite recipes with social media users. Chef Saransh Goila's "Easy Banana Ice Cream with Chocolate Banana Brownies" or chef Shilarna Vaze's "Janta Pohe" - which one will you try first?
What do you do when you've a lot of leftover Banana at home and are craving a dessert? Well you make one! Most nice creams are vegan and usually made with nut milk etc. this is just nice because I'm trying to save the bananas in my kitchen from rotting! ???? Technically two recipes with very few ingredients and you can choose to make either of both. Today's dish inspiration comes from @poojadhingra as she taught us how to make easy Banana pancakes on #MorningsWithGoila :) . . . #stayhome #stayhomeandcook #homecooking #Sadakchef #banana #dessert #easy #nicecream #icecream #Eatpraylove #cheflife #instachef
Welcome to Janta Curfew! Thought I'd make some yummy Janta Pohe! Isn't it funny that some of the dishes that you take for granted are probably the ones that will take us back to local, traditional, healthy, sustainable ways!! And as someone who has eaten many a mediocre Pohe, getting the onions and veggies crunchy and with just the right sweet and sour flavour is an Art! Hope you enjoy it! p.s- first time I used InShot to edit which explains the first 2 ingredient text edits and then I got bored ???? #jantacurfew #juntapohe #local #traditional #delicious #housespecial Janta Poha or Kanda Batata Poha Ingredients 4 tsp oil 1/2 tsp mustard seeds 1 onion chopped 1 green chilli 6 curry leaves 1/2 potato diced (1/2 cup) 1/2 cup carrot (1/2 dilli gajar) 1/2 cup peas (frozen or fresh) 1/2 cup french beans (didn't have any but you can put) 1/4 cup roasted peanuts 1 1/2 cup pohe, washed and drained just before making. 1 flat tsp haldi 1 flat tsp salt 1 1/2 tsp sugar 1/2 lemon juice 1/4 cup chopped coriander grated coconut, lemon wedge & coriander for garnish Method- 1. Add 4 tsp oil into a large non stick pan, once hot add mustard seeds, add onions and brown for 2-3 min 2. In a strainer, put pohe and wash and drain just before you make the pohe. Doesn't need to be soaked for too long. 3. Once the onion is semi-browned, add curry leaves,green chillies and veggies. Toss around and then cover 3-4 min. 4. Once potatoes are cooked add haldi, salt, sugar and cover again. 5. Add pohe, stir properly and cover for 1-2 min. 6. Add lemon juice directly. 7. Add peanuts & chopped coriander, turn off the gas 8. Serve with freshly grated coconut, lemon wedges & coriander
