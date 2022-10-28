Mouth Taping Trend Spreading Fast On Social Media, Doctors Call It 'Dangerous'

Mouth taping videos have been viewed millions of times on TikTok. (Representational Image)

A trend is spreading fast among users of social media that promises better sleep at night. But health experts have warned against the "mouth taping" trend that has become viral on TikTok. It involves taping your lips shut to stop mouth breathing at night. The videos in which users are actually trying and explaining how to tape your lips have been viewed millions of times. Experts say it is just a matter of time that this trend spreads on other social media platforms.

TikTok influencers are saying that taping your mouth while sleeping trains the mind to breathe through the nose. The users of the platform are also lauding mouth taping for stopping snoring - something that can affect the sleep of any bed partners, according to a report in Healthline.

But experts have sounded an alarm. They say the risk include obstructed breathing, worsening of sleep apnea and its risk factors, irritation from or allergic reactions to the tape and sleep disruption, the Healthline report further said.

Sleeping with your mouth open sometimes becomes important. For example, in case of nasal congestion, it helps people breathe.

And if a person has obstructive sleep apnea, this can be very "dangerous", sleep specialist Dr Raj Dasgupta, an associate professor of clinical medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, told CNN.

"There is limited evidence on the benefits of mouth taping and I would be very careful - and even talk to your health care provider before attempting it," Dr Dasgupta added.

She added that if someone is desperate to try out the trend, the person should first be evaluated for obstructive sleep apnea.

