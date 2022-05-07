Mother's Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes And Messages For WhatsApp And Facebook

Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in May in several nations

Mother's Day is here, and it's time to express our gratitude to our mothers for bringing us into the world and raising us in the way that they did. Whatever you do in life, remember that your mother took care of you and shaped you into the person you are now. Decide to do something special for this significant person in your life this Mother's Day. Tell her she is the most beautiful woman in the world and how much she means to you. You can also use our selection of messages provided below to wish your mum a Happy Mother's Day.

-- You are not just my birth giver, but also a rare gift from God and an angel whom I adore. Mom, have a wonderful Mother's Day!

-- Dear Maa, please accept my apologies for occasionally driving you insane. All I want to say is that I love you and cannot imagine my life without your love and support. Happy Mother's Day!

-- Dear maa, wish you a happy Mother's Day. You deserve all the love and attention in this world. Maa, I am eternally grateful to the Lord for blessing me with your presence.

-- Maa, I wish I could grow up to be your replica. Thank you for always being a source of inspiration for me. I love you. Happy Mother's Day.

-- Acceptance, discipline, tolerance, compassion, selflessness, and love are all values instilled in me by my mother. Happy Mother's Day.

-- Being selfless and caring for others was one of the first virtues that my mother taught me. Mama, thank you for always being there to support, care for, and love me. Wish you a very Happy Mother's Day!

-- Dear Mama, I can't thank you enough for everything you've done for me. I just wanted to let you know that I appreciate all your hard work and attention. I consider myself really fortunate to have you in my life. Happy Mother's Day!

-- Our mothers deserve a very special place in our lives. Every mother deserves to be respected and loved. Happy Mother's Day.

-- Remember that no matter how far you go in life or how successful you become, you'll always be a little one to your mother, who loves you. Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there.

-- Thank you for all your hugs, care, kind words, and encouragement. Without you, I am nothing. Mummy, have a wonderful Mother's Day!

-- Have a happy Mother's Day, dear maa. Let me take this day as an opportunity to pamper you and show that I love you with all my heart.