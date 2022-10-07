Mother Decorates 33-Year-Old Son's Room Every Christmas, The Precious Gesture Warms Hearts Online

Picture shows red-coloured cheerful bedspread with a pattern of Christmas decorations.

A mother's love is eternal. No matter how old one gets, the love for the child never changes. They always go above and beyond for a child's happiness. One such occurrence was posted on the social media platform Reddit by user @MajorasMask89 on Thursday.

In the post, the user informs the audience that he is 33 years old. And every time he visits his native hometown for holidays, his mother decorates his room in the same way she did when he was a youngster.

"My mam still does my old room up like this when I visit for Christmas. I'm 33 years old," reads the caption of the post.

A red-coloured cheerful bedspread with a pattern of Christmas decorations can be seen in the image shared along with the post. A teddy bear has also been placed on the pillow.

According to the post, the soft toy was his favourite cuddle toy from his childhood. The picture was taken last year and the user posted it while transferring his old photos to a new phone.

"Mam isn't a typo. It's the Irish version of Mom or Mum," he wrote in the comment section of the post.

Within just a single day, the post received over 53,000 upvotes and more than 900 comments.

"Let's be honest, that's still your favourite cuddly toy. No shame. Everyone needs a Teddy to comfort them," wrote a user.

A second user wrote," My bear has flown all over the world. He's been across the country at least 5 times. He holds me when I cry. They aren't supposed to live life in perfect condition, just provide hugs."



