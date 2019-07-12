Mother Bird Stops Moving Tractor To Protect Eggs. Touching Video Is Viral

A video of a bird protecting her eggs has gone viral online.

A touching video clip, which shows a small bird stepping in front of a tractor to stop it from moving towards her eggs, has gone viral on social media. According to CGTN, the video was shot in China's Ulanqab city recently. It shows a small brown bird, wings outstretched, step in front of a moving tractor in a field in order to protect her eggs.

Not only did the driver stop the truck on noticing the bird, he also placed a bottle of water in front of it in view of the scorching heat.

The heartwarming moment has now gone viral online, collecting over 30,000 views on Twitter. It has also been widely circulated on Chinese social media platforms.

Watch the video below:

Mother bird stops moving tractor to protect eggs pic.twitter.com/CWyA28rbvI — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) July 10, 2019

Since being shared online on Wednesday, the video has been inundated with comments.

Amazing ! The communication is by

action, extending both wings as a

stop sign is understandable for

both parties. — Apostol Hong 洪景明 ，成功大學機械系62B級畢業 (@eI77kRZHwP7UhqA) July 10, 2019

Great video. Brave little mom bird 🐦 — 🌊 Lyn (@amblyninaz) July 10, 2019

"That's so heartfelt," wrote one person on Twitter. "This is more than wonderful," added another.

