Monday To Friday: Your Work Week Described In Hilarious TikTok Videos

It's the end of another week and everyone is ready for the weekend. Friday is, indisputably, the most anticipated day of the week world-over. After all, it brings with it the promise of Saturday and Sunday - two days to kick back and relax without worrying about work. Other days of the work week, unfortunately, don't receive the same kind of affection from office-goers. While Mondays are universally disliked, Tuesdays don't fare much better either. Things may start to look up on hump day - Wednesday - but there is still Thursday to brave before Friday shows its welcome face.

These TikTok videos capture what every day of the work week, from Monday to Friday, feels like. They are hilarious and just what you need to welcome the weekend. Of course, they are also the perfect antidote to Monday blues - just the thing to cheer you up and remind you that you're not alone in this five-day-long struggle.

Take a look:

A very accurate portrayal of what every Monday morning feels like. Agree?

When you remember it's only Tuesday, but you can't cry because you're at work. And an adult.

When you're at work and remember it's only Tuesday... pic.twitter.com/yODrguyy4b — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 27, 2019

Getting through Wednesdays is a struggle. This dog gets it.

When you realise that it's Thursday and the weekend is right around the corner

And finally... a video to describe the arrival of the most awaited day of the week. This TikTok video might say #WednesdayWisdom, but the mood is totally Friday

Which of these videos do you think is most relatable? Let us know using the comments section.

