Mona Lisa Mosaic Created With Over 2,000 Slices Of Bread

Students of Nakamura Culinary School in Japan install a mosaic depicting Mona Lisa.

Students of a cooking and confectionery school in Fukuoka made a mosaic depicting Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" with about 2,200 slices of bread.

The artwork will be shown to the public at the annual festival of the school, Nakamura Culinary School, on Saturday and Sunday.

A group of about 30 students spent about two months completing the work, which is 2.4 meters (about 7.8 feet) tall and 1.5 meters wide. They started by baking loaves of bread, some white and some black, with the latter containing cocoa powder. The loaves were sliced, the crusts were trimmed off, and the bread was dried. The students then arranged the slices on a sheet of plywood, attaching them to form an image of Mona Lisa.

"We could re-create Mona Lisa while making the most of the bread's characteristics. For example, we used various shades of brown, which we produced by toasting the slices differently," said Akari Nagata, 19, the leader of the student group.