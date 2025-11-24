Thai Woman Declared Dead Wakes Up Inside Coffin Moments Before Cremation

A funeral procession in Thailand turned into a shocking moment when a 65-year-old woman, believed to be dead, suddenly regained consciousness and began knocking from inside her coffin. What was expected to be a quiet farewell became a shocking reminder of how easily a medical misunderstanding can turn into a life-or-death error, reported Daily Mail.

Chonthirot, who had been bedridden for two years, was found unconscious in her home in Phitsanulok province early on the morning of November 23rd. The family assumed she had died a natural death, so they placed her in a white coffin and began the four-hour, 225-mile journey to a temple near Bangkok that provides free funerals and cremations for poor families.

But just as preparations for the cremation were about to begin, the family heard a faint knock from inside the coffin. Opening the coffin, they were astonished, Chonthirot was shaking and even swatting flies from her face. This remarkable scene was captured on video, showing bewildered and stunned relatives standing around her.

Her brother, Mongkol, 57, said they had already collected the documents related to her death. He said, he was happy after seeing her sister alive.

Temple worker Thammanun, who was preparing to carry the coffin into the main hall, said he suddenly heard faint cries of help from inside.

Doctors later revealed that Chonthirot hadn't actually stopped breathing. Her blood sugar had dropped so low that the family assumed she was dead without proper testing.