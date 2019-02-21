“Mom Made Us Dress The Same”: Novak Djokovic’s Throwback Pic Is Aww-Dorable

Novak Djokovic with his brothers, Marko and Djordje Djokovic

Tennis star Novak Djokovic dug out a throwback picture to share on social media this Thursday, and netizens can't stop saying "aww". The old photograph shows the world number one with his brothers, Marko and Djordje Djokovic - all of them dressed in identical black suits. Novak Djokovic, eldest of three brothers, can be seen right at the back.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the Serbian tennis player wrote: "The bros! This is back in Belgrade 100 years ago when mom made us all dress the same.

"Can anyone relate?" he asked his followers, concluding with the hashtags #threemuskateers and #tbt.

Since being shared online, the picture has collected almost 40,000 'likes' and a ton of responses. While some called the pic "cute" and "adorable", others found it very relatable.

"Yup!!! I completely relate," one commenter wrote in response to his question. "That is what moms do," a second agreed.

"Hahahaha you all look so elegant!!!" said another commenter. "Aww I love this," a fourth praised the old photo.

Djokovic often treats his 5 million Instagram followers to old pics and candid shots. Last Friday, he made use of the hashtag #fbf or 'flashback Friday' to post a picture from his tennis camp days.

Before that, he had also shared another throwback pic of himself. "Believe in yourself. Every. Single. Day," he captioned the picture.

Novak Djokovic was awarded the Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award on Monday. The 31-year-old won the award for a fourth time.