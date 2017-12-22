Modern-Day Mowgli: Village Boy Forges Bond With Gang Of Monkeys

Samarth's bond with the monkeys has become a subject of local intrigue in his village. (AFP)

The monkeys kept returning to visit their young friend in Allapur. The unusual relationship piqued local interest, and soon people began visiting the house to catch a glimpse of young Samarth tottering around the farm with 20 langurs in tow.

But it soon became clear they were more than comfortable in his presence, with the youngster happy to share some of his food with the visiting troupe.The monkeys kept returning, day after day, to visit their young friend in Allapur, roughly 400 kilometres from Bangalore, his uncle said."Since that day, the monkeys haven't missed a day. They come to the house around the same time," Reddy told AFP."Even if he is sleeping, they first wake him up, and then sit with him for an hour or two."Thinking the monkeys must enjoy the company of children, another youngster was plonked next to Samarth but the langur pack became aggressive, Reddy said.He said Samarth was now a local legend due to his "special bond" with the monkeys, whose sounds he mimics even though he cannot speak yet."Everyone thinks that he is special and they are communicating with each other, and can understand what is being said," Reddy said.Mowgli was a character in "The Jungle Book", Rudyard Kipling's tales about a boy who grew up in the wild in India, and is often used as a shorthand for people who are able to bridge the human-animal divide.