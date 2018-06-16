Missing Girl, 3, Found Safe. Her Dog Stayed By Her Side Through The Night

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), the young girl was reported missing around 8:30 pm on Thursday. About 12 hours ago, MSHP Troop E posted an updated on Twitter to say that she had been found. "Her dog stayed by her side all night," they wrote.
This is what #Community looks like. Law enforcement, 1st Responders and community volunteers coming together to find a missing child. Her dog stayed by her side all night. #StrongerTogetherpic.twitter.com/aIDMtG6JTW- MSHP Troop E (@MSHPTrooperE) June 15, 2018
ABC News reports that other than mosquito bites, the young girl was unharmed.
CommentsShe is back to her normal self now," said Timber Merritt, Remy's mom, to KFVS.
Here is how people on Twitter are praising Fat Heath:
Man's best friend indeed...what a little hero...and TWO brave little ones. https://t.co/rXgSvtWMQs- Erielle Reshef (@ErielleReshef) June 15, 2018
A happy ending. Gotta love this dog's devotion too. https://t.co/X51WzklrMR- Alisa Nelson (@alisagbrnelson) June 15, 2018
In April this year, a similar incident took place in Australia when a three-year-old girl got lost and her 17-year-old pet dog stayed by her side all through the night.
