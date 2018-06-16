Missing Girl, 3, Found Safe. Her Dog Stayed By Her Side Through The Night

Her dog, Fat Heath, stayed by her side for over 12 hours

Offbeat | | Updated: June 16, 2018 09:54 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Missing Girl, 3, Found Safe. Her Dog Stayed By Her Side Through The Night

Missouri State Highway Patrol says that the girl's dog stayed with her all night.

A Yorkshire Terrier that stayed with a missing toddler through the night has proven yet again that a dog is indeed man's best friend. According to KFVS, three-year-old Remy Elliot from Missouri, USA, went missing on Thursday night. The massive search for the toddler, spearheaded by her family and involving police personnel, volunteers and several aircrafts lasted almost 12 hours. Thankfully, Remy was found on Friday morning in a cornfield, her pet dog by her side. The dog, named Fat Heath, is now being hailed a hero and a very good boy on social media.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), the young girl was reported missing around 8:30 pm on Thursday. About 12 hours ago, MSHP Troop E posted an updated on Twitter to say that she had been found. "Her dog stayed by her side all night," they wrote.
 
ABC News reports that other than mosquito bites, the young girl was unharmed.

Comments
She is back to her normal self now," said Timber Merritt, Remy's mom, to KFVS.

Here is how people on Twitter are praising Fat Heath:
 
In April this year, a similar incident took place in Australia when a three-year-old girl got lost and her 17-year-old pet dog stayed by her side all through the night.
 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

MissouriMissing childdog

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsHIVFIFAPaytmAmazonOlaOnePlus 6Redmi Note 5 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................