Missing Girl, 3, Found Safe. Her Dog Stayed By Her Side Through The Night

Missouri State Highway Patrol says that the girl's dog stayed with her all night.

This is what #Community looks like. Law enforcement, 1st Responders and community volunteers coming together to find a missing child. Her dog stayed by her side all night. #StrongerTogetherpic.twitter.com/aIDMtG6JTW - MSHP Troop E (@MSHPTrooperE) June 15, 2018

Man's best friend indeed...what a little hero...and TWO brave little ones. https://t.co/rXgSvtWMQs - Erielle Reshef (@ErielleReshef) June 15, 2018

A happy ending. Gotta love this dog's devotion too. https://t.co/X51WzklrMR - Alisa Nelson (@alisagbrnelson) June 15, 2018

A Yorkshire Terrier that stayed with a missing toddler through the night has proven yet again that a dog is indeed man's best friend. According to KFVS , three-year-old Remy Elliot from Missouri, USA, went missing on Thursday night. The massive search for the toddler, spearheaded by her family and involving police personnel, volunteers and several aircrafts lasted almost 12 hours. Thankfully, Remy was found on Friday morning in a cornfield, her pet dog by her side. The dog, named Fat Heath, is now being hailed a hero and a very good boy on social media.According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), the young girl was reported missing around 8:30 pm on Thursday. About 12 hours ago, MSHP Troop E posted an updated on Twitter to say that she had been found. "Her dog stayed by her side all night," they wrote. ABC News reports that other than mosquito bites, the young girl was unharmed. She is back to her normal self now," said Timber Merritt, Remy's mom, to KFVS.Here is how people on Twitter are praising Fat Heath:In April this year, a similar incident took place in Australia when a three-year-old girl got lost and her 17-year-old pet dog stayed by her side all through the night.Click for more trending news