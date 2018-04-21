Elderly Dog Stays With Lost 3-Year-Old Through The Night, Leads Rescuers To Her

According to ABC News, Aurora was reported missing about 3:00 pm yesterday after she wandered off on her own. She was found today morning safe and well with Max the dog at 8:00 am.
"SUCH A GOOD BOY, MAX! He stayed with his 3-year-old human who was lost near Warwick last night while we frantically searched for her," wrote Queensland Police in a post that has been 'liked' over 28,000 times.
Kelly Benston, the partner of Aurora's grandmother Leisa Marie Bennett, said that Ms Bennett and other members of the search team found Max first.
"She found the dog first. Max led her to Aurora," Mr Benston said.
"Max is 17 years old, deaf and partially blind."
ABC News reports that Max stayed with Aurora for over 15 hours and kept her safe through the cold and rainy night. Luckily, she was found safe and healthy, with only minor cuts and abrasions.
"The area around the house is quite mountainous and is very inhospitable terrain to go walking in, so she'd travelled quite a distance with her dog that was quite loyal to her," said SES area controller Ian Phipps was quoted as saying.
