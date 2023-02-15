Missing Dog Takes A 161 km Taxi Ride After Disappearing On A Walk

The three-year-old Cavapoo named Ralph vanished while on a walk with its owner

A pet dog in the UK had quite an adventurous day after it got separated from its owners on a walk and was taken on a 100-mile (161km) round trip to Manchester airport. According to a BBC report, a three-year-old Cavapoo named Ralph vanished while its owner Georgia Crewe was chatting with a fellow dog walker on Monday morning.

While she frantically searched for her pooch, little did she know that her dog had hopped onto a cab which was destined for Manchester airport.

"It turned out that he'd left the quarry and gone back to the road in the direction of home. A taxi had pulled up to pick up a family who were heading on their holidays. It was cold, and Ralph just jumped into the cab," Georgia Crewe told BBC.

The taxi driver could not contact anyone as Ralph had no identification markings. So, he decided to take it along for the long ride. After he dropped off the passengers at the airport, he took Ralph home and went about tracking down the dog's owners.

Meanwhile, the dog's owner posted news of Ralph's disappearance on Facebook with pictures and its last known location, appealing for help.

See the post here:

Thankfully, she soon received a phone call from a friend of the driver who had seen her social media appeal. The woman named Becky informed her that the dog had been on a 100-mile round trip to Manchester Airport in her friend's taxi.

She immediately drove over to the taxi driver's home and got Ralph back home by 10 am the same morning. Ms Crewe has now decided to get a geolocation tag, flashing light and ID disc for her dog in case it attempts a similar adventure.

Ms. Crewe told Manchester Evening News, "He's never done anything like this before. And I didn't even mind. I was quite impressed that he had the sense to jump in the cab. He loves people, and he's not afraid of anybody. So he just jumped in. The cabby didn't know what to do. He had to do an airport run. So he decided to take him with him. I was worried that he would try and make his way home and try and cross the road and the worst would happen. But he had the sense to find safety, and it's incredible to have him back."



Featured Video Of The Day Congress Attacks Tax "Survey" On BBC; BJP Calls Broadcaster "Most Corrupt"