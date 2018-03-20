'Miracle' Cat Survives After It Was Found Impaled On Fence

The cat was found impaled on the fence at approximately 3:50 am on March 9. Passersby immediately called RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) to help the feline. Deputy Chief Inspector Nicole Broster arrived on the scene and was surprised to find the cat alive.
Instead of removing the cat from the fence herself, Ms Broster called in the London Fire Brigade for help. They not only cut the fence but also transported the cat to the nearest vet. The metal rods had narrowly missed the cat's vital organs. While one pierced its back leg, the other went through its abdomen.
Skittles is more of an outdoor cat which is why it didn't ring any alarm bells for Ms Forde when it went missing on Friday, reports Fox News. She eventually heard about Skittles' accident from her neighbors.
Ms Forde has now started a Go Fund Me page to help pay for the cat's treatment bills which have added up to 3,000 pounds.
