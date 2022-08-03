Mimicry Artist Nails Celebrities' Reaction On Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot

Many users on Twitter appreciated the artist's mimicry of actor Pankaj Tripathi.

After Ranveer Singh dropped his nude pictures from a photoshoot on the internet, it has caused a huge stir and even triggered a First Information Report (FIR) against the actor. The incident also prompted reactions from celebrities where several actors backed Ranveer for his audacious move.

The internet is flooded with memes spawned by the nude pictures and now a hilarious video has surfaced that shows how celebrities would react to it. In the clip, uploaded by a user on Twitter, an artist is seen mimicking Bollywood actors and nailing their style. “Celebrities on Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot,” the text on the video read.

The video opens to show the person mimicking Nawazuddin Siddiqui and recreating his famous dialogue from 'Gangs of Wasseypur' – Part 2, but with a quirky twist.

Next, the artist channels his inner John Abraham and creates a reaction of his on the controversy. Mimicking John, he jokes that the only thing he did not like in the picture was Ranveer's thighs. “He really needs to work on his thighs. And a bit on the arms,” the person is heard saying.

The artist then brings up Sonu Nigam and imitates his singing style while reacting to the nude photoshoot. He further proceeds to mimic Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Pankaj Tripathi.

The video has been captioned, “Fantastic! Superb! Hilarious!”

Watch the video here:

Since being posted, the video has amassed 1.5 million views on Twitter. Users could not stop praising the artist for pulling off such humorous performance and making the most of the controversy.

Hailing the act as mind-blowing, one user particularly liked the artist's mimicry of Pankaj Tripathi. “One more thing there was no vulgarity anywhere,” the user wrote.

Brilliant, especially Pankaj Tripathi act was mind blowing. He has spoken and given the right emotion as the real one. Hats of to the artist. One more thing there was no vulgarity anywhere. Who is this great artist — Vijay Jolapara (@VijayJolapara) August 2, 2022

Another one seemed to have loved the artist's Pankaj Tripathi act. “Pankaj Tripathi's was the best,” the comment read.

who is this guy. absolutely fantastic.

Pankaj Tripathi's was the best. — uncharged lepton (@vimalk78) August 2, 2022

This one highlighted how the artist not only nailed the voice of the celebrities but skillfully matched the expressions as well.

Not only the voice but also hos facial expressions matched the respect actors. Superb. Really!

His Name Please? — Kamal Ketaki (@kamal_ketaki) August 2, 2022

Look at the mannerisms, thumb has been kept tight for Hrithik's bit.. this guy is a perfectionist — हिन्दुस्तानी बैटमैन (@brucekumarwayne) August 2, 2022

Wow ! The voice , mannerisms and most importantly the thought process of each actor is spot on. Superb ! — Aditya Parakh (@adityaparakh) August 3, 2022

Brilliant!!! Amazing focus on small details - like the way Hrithik keeps his thumbs!! — Sridhar Rao (@emesar2) August 3, 2022

Great work.. — Aarati S (@AaratiS_14) August 2, 2022

