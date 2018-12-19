Millionaire Throws Cash From Top Of Building, Sparks Frenzy. Video Is Viral

A picture of the 'money rain' shared by Epoch Cryptocurrency

A man was arrested in Hong Kong on Sunday for tossing cash from the top of a building and sparking frenzy amongst the bystanders below. According to Channel News Asia, 24-year-old Wong Ching-kit arrived in the neighbourhood of Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong on Sunday afternoon, driving a Lamborghini sports car and holding a stack of bills.

According to reports, Mr Wong is a millionaire who made his fortune dealing in the cryptocurrency bitcoin.

Videos that have been shared widely on social media show him standing on top of a building and throwing cash at the pedestrians standing below. Dozens of people are seen scrambling to get their hands on the cash.

Watch the video below:

According to Daily Mail, Mr Wong threw away about HK$2,00,000 (approximately Rs 18 lakhs) in his money rain stunt before he was arrested. He even live-streamed his arrest from the Facebook page he runs - Epoch Cryptocurrency.

In a picture shared on the same page, which shows money raining down, Mr Wong said he wanted to help the poor by robbing the rich.

However, according to Asia Crypto Today, the reason behind the stunt may not have been as noble as he would have us believe. They report that Mr Wong has a reputation among Hong Kong's crypto inner circle as a scammer and conman, and that the money rain incident was a publicity stunt for his FCC (FileCash Coin) project.