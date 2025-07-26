Microsoft Snags Top AI Talent From Google, His First Week Already "Energizing"

In a big move in the ongoing AI talent race, Microsoft has hired Amar Subramanya, a senior AI expert who worked at Google for 16 years. The company has also brought in more than 20 AI specialists from Google's DeepMind team. This highlights Microsoft's strong focus on building a powerful AI team and staying ahead in the fast-growing world of artificial intelligence. Subramanya, who was previously the technical head of Google's Gemini chatbot project at DeepMind, has taken on the role of Corporate Vice President of AI at Microsoft.

He shared the news through a LinkedIn post, expressing his excitement about the new role. Subramanya praised Microsoft's culture, describing it as "low ego and ambitious." He said the environment is collaborative, fast-paced, and focused on building advanced foundation models that support innovative AI tools like Microsoft Copilot.

In his first week, Subramanya had conversations with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman. He noted how open and accessible the company's leadership is, adding to his positive experience.

"Just one week into my new role, I'm already feeling deeply energised. The culture here is refreshingly low ego yet bursting with ambition. It reminds me of the best parts of a startup: fast-moving, collaborative, and deeply focused on building truly innovative, state-of-the-art foundation models to drive delightful AI-powered products such as Microsoft Copilot. In conversations with Mustafa Suleyman and Satya Nadella, their shared commitment to reimagining how people interact with these technologies every day is nothing short of inspiring," he wrote in the post.

His post received many congratulatory messages on LinkedIn, with users celebrating his move and Microsoft's gain.