US YouTuber Found iPhone Buried Under River After A Year. It Still Worked

The iPhone was found under the Edisto River in South Carolina by YouTuber Michael Bennet

A US YouTuber and self-proclaimed treasure-hunter had a remarkable find last week after recovering an iPhone which lay at the bottom of a river. In a stroke of luck for the iPhone's owner, it was found to be in perfect working condition, despite lying on the river bed for more than a year. YouTuber Michael Bennet, whose channel 'nuggetnoggin' showcases several "treasures" he recovers underwater, posted a video showing him diving deep into the Edisto river in US' South Carolina with his metal detector and recovering the iPhone.

The YouTube video posted a few days ago, has since gone viral and collected more than 1 lakh views and several thousand likes.

Bennet, in an interview with local news channel WDAM7, said it was tough for him to find the device's owner, reported news agency IANS. Bennet said he was unable to unlock the phone to find the information on who owned the phone as it was password protected.

So he improvised and removed the iPhone's SIM card, inserted it into a different phone and managed to trace the owner.

Bennet then returned the iPhone to its rightful owner, Erica Bennett, who had lost the phone on a family trip on June 19, 2018.

"It was kind of emotional because the last thing I have from him is saying, 'Hey I'm playing phone tag with you, so I just figured I just text you, how are you feeling?' And I think he had called me after that. I'm pretty sure it was Father's Day," Erica Bennett was quoted as saying by WDAM 7, according to IANS.

This is however, not the first iPhone he has found. In July, he posted a video saying he found an iPhone XR and returned it to its rightful owner.

Michael Bennet has also found American Civil War relics, an Apple Watch, a gold ring, money, knives and jewelry among other things.

Michael Bennet, according to his YouTube channel's bio, started "treasure hunting" since he was gifted his first metal detector at the age of 12.

"Since then, I've been hooked and just love going out to search for the unknown," he says in his bio.

