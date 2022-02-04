Meteorologist Mom Goes Viral For Holding Her Baby On-Air

Rebecca Schuld presented the weather forecast with her daughter Fiona in her arms.

A meteorologist brought a special guest along while presenting the weather report and went viral for it. Rebecca Schuld, 42, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, delighted viewers by holding her three-month-old daughter in her arms while delivering the forecast for CBS 58 News.

According to the Daily Mail, Ms Schuld has been working from home because of coronavirus-induced restrictions since her maternity leave ended. The Milwaukee weatherwoman was set to present her forecast when her 13-week-old daughter Fiona woke up from her nap.

"I was just minutes away from having my next weather broadcast, and my baby had just woken up," says Ms Schuld told Yahoo News. "I go over to my greenwall. I'm holding her and our producer is like, 'Oh, your baby, is she gonna make an appearance?' I was very confident she was going to behave because she just took a long nap so I knew she'd be happy. I said, 'sure!'"

What followed was a forecast that has won hearts online.

The adorable weather report blew up online, racking up thousands of views across Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Many social media users applauded the meteorologist for juggling mommy duties with professional obligations. "True definition of working mom. Kudos Rebecca!! You're doing great work - at home and on the job!" one Twitter user wrote. "Baby Fiona is adorable," another said.

Ms Schuld said on Thursday she was humbled by the love coming her way. "I am truly honored, humbled... and in shock so many people and news outlets have shared this!" she wrote on Facebook.

The meteorologist hopes her move will inspire more working mothers to pursue their goals.

"I just didn't realize the magnitude of what that was going to be, the joy that a little tiny baby has brought to so many people," she told Inside Edition. "I've been getting calls, emails, everything on my social media. Now it's just like, whenever I do weather, they want to see the baby now."