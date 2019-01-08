Meteor Or Russian Satellite? Fireball In The Sky Raises Questions

Social media users reported hearing a loud boom and a rumble after seeing the fireball breaking in two

January 08, 2019
A fireball was seen above North Island on Saturday night (Representative Image)


A bright fireball was witnessed on Saturday night in the skies above New Zealand's North Island, leaving a lot of viewers guessing about what it could be. Pictures and videos of the fireball went viral on social media shortly after it was seen streaking across the sky over Tauranga at around 9 pm on Saturday night.

According to WVLT, social media users reported hearing a loud boom and a rumble after seeing the fireball breaking in two, leading to a debate about whether the fireball was a satellite or a meteor.

Take a look at a video of the fireball below:

According to UPI, some experts, including physics professor Richard Easther and Ian Griffin, director of Otago Museum, say that evidence indicates that the mysterious fireball was a Russian satellite.

A Russian military early warning satellite had been predicted to re-enter Earth's atmosphere, Richard Easther said on Twitter.

However, others were of the opinion that the object was most likely a meteor. Auckland Astronomical Society president Bill Thomas told local media that while he could not rule out the satellite theory, the fireball was more likely a meteorite.

Satellite or meteorite, the mysterious fireball definitely lit up social media:

In November, Texas, USA, residents were stunned to see a huge blue fireball lighting up the sky.

 

