Hundreds Witness Bright Blue Fireball Light Up Texas Sky. Watch Video

Just days after reports of unidentified flying objects or UFOs being spotted off the coast of Ireland, a fireball was seen lighting up the skies over Texas, USA. According to ABC News, a meteor was captured on camera streaking across the sky on Thursday night. The incident took place at around 9.22 pm.

"A giant ball like a meteorite changed the rainbow spectrum of colors until it turned into a beautiful turquoise," said Mary Ann Miron, who witnessed the phenomenon. "I've seen shooting stars, but this was HUGE and colorful!"

Others in central Texas said they heard a loud boom.

The American Meteor Society said it received over 95 reports of a fireball in the sky over Texas on Thursday night, and shared a video from witness Christopher Cato.

Watch the stunning video below:

NASA defines a meteor as a bit of rock that breaks off from an asteroid orbiting and burns when it enters earth's atmosphere. If part of the rock hits the earth's surface, it becomes a meteorite.

NASA also confirmed to ABC News that the fireball seen over Texas exhibits movement, speed and location that is consistent with the object coming from the North Taurid meteor shower.