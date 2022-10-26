Mesmerising Footage Shows Densely Packed Flamingos In Kenya

The video has accumulated more than 2 lakh views

A flock of flamingos spotted on Lake Bogoria National Reserve, Kenya moving in harmony is going viral on the internet. Lake Bogoria is a bird-watching destination and is famous for the pink flamingos which are found in large numbers. The drone footage shows the pink flamingos floating and flying around the shoreline of the lake.

Posted by a Twitter user, Yoda4ever, the 17 seconds video shows flamingos flocking in the shallow waters feeding on algae. Along with the video, the caption reads, "3,000,000 pink flamingos, Kenya."

Watch the video here:

The video has accumulated more than 2 lakh views, 10,900 likes and several comments. A user commented, "A group of flamingos is called a 'Flamboyance.'" Another commented, "Totally Mind Blowing Wow." The third commented, "shhhh....I say maintain radio silence!! we'll sneak in through Kenya...and before they know it...world domination."

The fourth wrote, "Woah! What a sight!"

According to Sunsafari.com, Lake Bogoria turns a shade of pink in August-October because of its flamingo population.

Lake Bogoria has hot springs and geysers on the western shore, which is caused by geothermal activity, the website said. If you wish to witness these flamingos, then the best time to visit this area is between August- October.

Flamingos belong to the family of Phoenicopteridae. They are famous for their bright-pink feathers, slit-like legs and S-shaped neck. The bird usually indulges in shrimp, snails, and plantlike water organisms called algae, according to National Geographic. Did you know, they are able to "run" on water, thanks to their webbed feet, to gain speed before lifting up into the sky?

