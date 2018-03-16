Mercedes Loses Control At 120 Kmph As Brakes Fail. How It Was Stopped

According to People's Daily, China, the driver of the luxury car tried desperately to turn off the cruise control but failed. Cruise control allows a vehicle's driver to lock its accelerator at a desired speed and take his or her foot off the pedal.
The driver subsequently realised the vehicle's gear and braking systems had also failed. Panicked, he made a distress call to the police while he sat helplessly inside the out-of-control Mercedes-Benz.
The man's ordeal continued for an hour - reportedly covering 100 kms.
In a particularly close call, the car approached what is usually a busy toll road. But highway patrol sprung into action and managed to clear three lanes of the road just in time to ensure the car could pass through safely.
Shockingly, the car only came to a halt once customer service stopped it remotely.
Comments
Close call! Driver loses control of vehicle at 120km/h for 100km on a highway in central China because cruise control and brakes suddenly fail. Police clear the way to help the driver, who could not safely stop for 1 hour. pic.twitter.com/ojfnmZ8sdA— People's Daily,China (@PDChina) March 16, 2018
"Wow, that's crazy!" comments one person on the video. "The police and highway workers did a great job with a tough situation. Glad nobody was injured," tweets another.
