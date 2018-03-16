Mercedes Loses Control At 120 Kmph As Brakes Fail. How It Was Stopped

Shockingly, the luxury car only came to a halt once customer service stopped it remotely

Offbeat | | Updated: March 16, 2018 18:12 IST
The out-of-control luxury car was speeding at over 120 kilometres per hour (Representational Image)

Imagine your car is speeding at over 120 kilometres per hour along a highway and you have absolutely no way to stop it. Terrifying, isn't it? A man from central China's Henan province reportedly found himself in exactly that situation recently when the gear and brake systems of the Mercedes-Benz he was driving failed. Footage from surveillance cameras along the highway shows the vehicle zooming past a toll booth that authorities cleared out after learning that an out-of-control car was heading their way. 

According to People's Daily, China, the driver of the luxury car tried desperately to turn off the cruise control but failed. Cruise control allows a vehicle's driver to lock its accelerator at a desired speed and take his or her foot off the pedal.

The driver subsequently realised the vehicle's gear and braking systems had also failed. Panicked, he made a distress call to the police while he sat helplessly inside the out-of-control Mercedes-Benz.

The man's ordeal continued for an hour - reportedly covering 100 kms. 

In a particularly close call, the car approached what is usually a busy toll road. But highway patrol sprung into action and managed to clear three lanes of the road just in time to ensure the car could pass through safely. 

Shockingly, the car only came to a halt once customer service stopped it remotely.

Watch the dramatic footage from surveillance cameras below:
 

"Wow, that's crazy!" comments one person on the video. "The police and highway workers did a great job with a tough situation. Glad nobody was injured," tweets another.

