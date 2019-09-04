Meme-Makers In Overdrive Over Motor Vehicles Act, Nagpur Police Joins Fun

The amended Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, came into effect on Sunday. The act seeks to tighten road traffic regulations and imposes stricter penalties for violations in an attempt to improve road safety. Under the act, penalties for traffic violations will also see a massive hike - increasing up to 10 times, depending on the violation. Not wearing a helmet or seat belt, for example, will now incur a fine of Rs 1,000 as opposed to the earlier Rs 100.
The stricter rules and heavier fines have triggered a number of hilarious reactions on social media. For the last couple of days, meme-makers have gone into overdrive, creating hilarious posts on the Motor Vehicle Act 2019. Now, Nagpur City Police has also joined the meme-fest.
On Tuesday, Nagpur Police shared a hilarious meme on Twitter that sums up everyone's reaction to the hefty fines under the new act. Take a look at it below:
Hey, What is up guys?— Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) September 3, 2019
This is NGPCTYPOLICE.
And , this is -
" #MotorVehiclesAct2019 : Impressions ! "
You break the traffic rules,
& you are issued with a hefty challan (ticket).
So, Follow Rules, Drive Safe.
And Peace.
cc @MKBHD#NewTrafficRulespic.twitter.com/wyOa9NKrp5
Since being shared online, their meme, which features American YouTuber Marques Brownlee, has collected nearly 4,000 'likes' and a number of amused comments.
Take a look at some of the other reactions that the new rules have inspired:
Traffic police to commuters:— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 3, 2019
(after heavy fines announced on traffic rule violations) pic.twitter.com/4ImG68BKuy
*Traffic Police caught you*— निशाचर (@nishacharr) September 3, 2019
*You look at the 100 rs note in your wallet*
100 rs note ~ pic.twitter.com/MwKPb6xMAh
Me and my friend caught by traffic hawaldar #NewTrafficRulespic.twitter.com/0d9hPlAkRA— RS (@AwaraRish) September 4, 2019
#NewTrafficRules— Kamran Ashar???????? (@Im_Ashar10) September 4, 2019
Traffic officers now a days : pic.twitter.com/I6KIlOvder
#NewTrafficRules— ऐडा_Sarcaster????????✌ (@sarcastic_ldkaa) September 3, 2019
ME going for a ride without helmet..
My mom (from behind):- pic.twitter.com/lffTijUFZQ
#NewTrafficRules— ⭕ (@Tablatodd) September 3, 2019
1. Before paying challan
2. After paying challan pic.twitter.com/VphLwyqmaW
Under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, traffic rules violators will pay heavier fines for offenses like jumping red lights, wrong parking, over speeding and driving while drunk, among others.
Which of these memes did you like best? Let us know using the comments section.
