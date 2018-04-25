Melania Trump's Hat Becomes Meme Fodder For Twitter

What do you think of it?

Offbeat | Updated: April 25, 2018
Melania Trump's hat has become the talking point of Twitter.

It has been an eventful week for the FLOTUS. From sharing a laugh with Barack Obama to hosting her first state visit and dodging her husband's hand yet again, Melania Trump has been busy and in the news constantly. However, yesterday, it was her hat that stole the show. The First Lady of the United States turned heads on Tuesday morning in a crisp white Michael Kors Collection blazer and skirt suit, which she paired with a statement-making wide-brimmed hat.

The ensemble was praised on social media, but it was her hat - designed by Herve Pierre - which became a talking point and the subject of many memes.

We collected the best reactions for you:
 
People loved the hat
 
Also competing for the Internet's attention was POTUS Donald Trump and his embarrassing handshaking and hand-holding ways. Mr Trump, for the umpteenth time, tried to hold Melania Trump's hand in public but it took him several tries before she finally relented. He even tried to wriggle in his pinky finger. Ugh
 
Not all of Donald Trump's facepalm moments from his first state visit were with Melania. During the press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, he appeared to dust some dandruff off his coat collar to "make him perfect". His clumsy with his French counterpart also didn't go unnoticed on Twitter.

What do you think of the hat? Let us know using the comments section below.

 

