Clumsy Handshakes, Awkward Kiss And Wiping Dandruff: All The Bizarre Moments From Trump's State Welcome For Macron

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 25, 2018 11:04 IST
Donald Trump brushed 'dandruff' off Emmanuel Macron's shoulder. (AFP Photo)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump help their first state dinner on Tuesday night, honoring the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. The Macrons were welcomed to the White House on Monday afternoon for the Trump administration's first state visit. After an official arrival ceremony on Tuesday morning, the Trumps hosted their first state dinner on Tuesday night at the opulent White House State Room. And though everything from the gold-themed dinner to the military band seemed perfectly orchestrated, by the FLOTUS herself, the Trump administration's first state visit wasn't without its fair share of painfully awkward moments.

We rounded up all the awkward moments Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron's state visit that have had Twitter laughing out loud.

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron shared a 'wild' handshake

Mr Trump is the master of long-drawn handshakes, and this is not the first time that the French and the US President have shared an uncomfortable handshake. This time however, the handshake ended with a kiss.
 
And it had Twitter giggling
 
Melania Trump did not want to hold her husband's hand...again

Again, this is not the first time that the First Lady has been reluctant to hold her husband's hand in public. In May 2017, she swatted Donald Trump's hand away when he reached for hers. Only two days later, she whisked her hand away to tuck her hair behind her ear as the US President reached for her hand. In February this year, Mr Trump made another attempt at holding his wife's hand - only to grab her coat sleeve.

In a Deja vu moment caught on camera, Mr Trump gingerly reached for Melania Trump's hand and she appeared to pull away as the couple welcomed the Macrons. He even tried to wriggle her hand with his pinky finger but no success. When she finally placed her hand in his, he was seen mouthing "thank you" to her.

The awkwardness was caught by the news cameras
 
The moment set Twitter ablaze
 
Mr Trump brushed "dandruff" off Mr Macron's shoulder

In perhaps the most awkward moment, so far, Donald Trump on Tuesday made a show of flicking dandruff from the suit collar of visiting French President Emmanuel Macron, saying it was a sign of the two leaders' "very special relationship."

"We have a very special relationship, in fact I'll get that little piece of dandruff off... We have to make him perfect, he is perfect," Mr Trump said to a laughing Mr Macron.
 
The moment led to plenty of jokes:
 
And the Trump-Macron 'bromance' became a talking point

From kissing to handholding to high-fives, the two world leaders definitely appear to have a "special relationship", as Mr Trump put it.
 
We'll just have to wait and watch what Wednesday brings.

(With Inputs From AFP)
 

