Clumsy Handshakes, Awkward Kiss And Wiping Dandruff: All The Bizarre Moments From Trump's State Welcome For Macron

We rounded up all the awkward moments Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron's state visit that have had Twitter laughing out loud.
Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron shared a 'wild' handshake
Mr Trump is the master of long-drawn handshakes, and this is not the first time that the French and the US President have shared an uncomfortable handshake. This time however, the handshake ended with a kiss.
Trump and Macron share a wild handshake pic.twitter.com/LbNylGG2bq- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 24, 2018
And it had Twitter giggling
The Trump-Macron Handshake-kiss combo to top all handshake-kiss combos. #CheddarLIVEpic.twitter.com/JglMOPjOyh- Brad Smith (@thebradsmith) April 24, 2018
Ahh, the classic hand shake, bro shake, hand slap, shoulder love, cheek peck.- Jason Keath (@jasonkeath) April 24, 2018
Melania Trump did not want to hold her husband's hand...again
Again, this is not the first time that the First Lady has been reluctant to hold her husband's hand in public. In May 2017, she swatted Donald Trump's hand away when he reached for hers. Only two days later, she whisked her hand away to tuck her hair behind her ear as the US President reached for her hand. In February this year, Mr Trump made another attempt at holding his wife's hand - only to grab her coat sleeve.
In a Deja vu moment caught on camera, Mr Trump gingerly reached for Melania Trump's hand and she appeared to pull away as the couple welcomed the Macrons. He even tried to wriggle her hand with his pinky finger but no success. When she finally placed her hand in his, he was seen mouthing "thank you" to her.
The awkwardness was caught by the news cameras
BOOM!- Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 24, 2018
Melania Trump does it again!
Donald Trump literally tries testing the waters of holding her hand by using one finger first, before Melania pulls away. Donnie then grabs it and doesn't let go. She hates him! pic.twitter.com/KSsYKPGbF7
The moment set Twitter ablaze
"I've reached my hand holding limit for the month"- Jermain Keene (@jkeenelife) April 24, 2018
TODAY: Trump & Melania At The White House State Arrival Ceremony For French President Emmanuel Macron & His Wife Brigitte.- Trump's ZombieLand (@StevenReyCristo) April 24, 2018
WATCH TRUMP'S LITTLE HAND TRYING TO PERSUADE A RESISTING MELANIA.
...Melania's periodic hand-holding rebukes are hilarious.pic.twitter.com/lo9yMJeOeZ
Trump had more physical contact with Macron today than he has with Melania in months. Just an observation.- Romy Reiner (@romyreiner) April 25, 2018
Mr Trump brushed "dandruff" off Mr Macron's shoulder
In perhaps the most awkward moment, so far, Donald Trump on Tuesday made a show of flicking dandruff from the suit collar of visiting French President Emmanuel Macron, saying it was a sign of the two leaders' "very special relationship."
"We have a very special relationship, in fact I'll get that little piece of dandruff off... We have to make him perfect, he is perfect," Mr Trump said to a laughing Mr Macron.
No, this isn't an SNL skit, it's Trump telling Macron he has dandruff on his suit and wiping it off pic.twitter.com/uJd33tRvYv- Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) April 24, 2018
The moment led to plenty of jokes:
In addition to removing the dandruff from his suit, Trump reportedly also offered Macron a bottle of head and shoulders pic.twitter.com/ETVxmEFHSE- Jared T Swift (@Jared_T_Swift) April 24, 2018
"7 Effective Ways to Make Others Feel Important (Adapted RT Bennett)- TreatallwithRespect (@treatallrespect) April 24, 2018
1. Use their name.
2. Express sincere gratitude.
3. Do more listening than talking.
4. Be authentically interested.
5. Be sincere in your praise.
6. Show you care."
7. Brush dandruff off their shoulder.
And the Trump-Macron 'bromance' became a talking point
Watch Trump yank Macron away like he's a kid on a mission to eat some ice cream. pic.twitter.com/tGrDAsakAR- Scott Dworkin (@funder) April 24, 2018
Seriously. Dandruff? Trump and Macron bromance. pic.twitter.com/TzPbph47S5- Stefan Armbruster (@StefArmbruster) April 25, 2018
We'll just have to wait and watch what Wednesday brings.
(With Inputs From AFP)
