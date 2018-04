Clumsy Handshakes, Awkward Kiss And Wiping Dandruff: All The Bizarre Moments From Trump's State Welcome For Macron

Trump and Macron share a wild handshake pic.twitter.com/LbNylGG2bq - Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 24, 2018

Ahh, the classic hand shake, bro shake, hand slap, shoulder love, cheek peck. - Jason Keath (@jasonkeath) April 24, 2018

Melania Trump does it again!

Donald Trump literally tries testing the waters of holding her hand by using one finger first, before Melania pulls away. Donnie then grabs it and doesn't let go. She hates him! pic.twitter.com/KSsYKPGbF7 - Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 24, 2018

"I've reached my hand holding limit for the month" - Jermain Keene (@jkeenelife) April 24, 2018

TODAY: Trump & Melania At The White House State Arrival Ceremony For French President Emmanuel Macron & His Wife Brigitte.



WATCH TRUMP'S LITTLE HAND TRYING TO PERSUADE A RESISTING MELANIA.



...Melania's periodic hand-holding rebukes are hilarious.pic.twitter.com/lo9yMJeOeZ - Trump's ZombieLand (@StevenReyCristo) April 24, 2018

Trump had more physical contact with Macron today than he has with Melania in months. Just an observation. - Romy Reiner (@romyreiner) April 25, 2018

No, this isn't an SNL skit, it's Trump telling Macron he has dandruff on his suit and wiping it off pic.twitter.com/uJd33tRvYv - Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) April 24, 2018

In addition to removing the dandruff from his suit, Trump reportedly also offered Macron a bottle of head and shoulders pic.twitter.com/ETVxmEFHSE - Jared T Swift (@Jared_T_Swift) April 24, 2018

"7 Effective Ways to Make Others Feel Important (Adapted RT Bennett)

1. Use their name.

2. Express sincere gratitude.

3. Do more listening than talking.

4. Be authentically interested.

5. Be sincere in your praise.

6. Show you care."



7. Brush dandruff off their shoulder. - TreatallwithRespect (@treatallrespect) April 24, 2018

Watch Trump yank Macron away like he's a kid on a mission to eat some ice cream. pic.twitter.com/tGrDAsakAR - Scott Dworkin (@funder) April 24, 2018

Seriously. Dandruff? Trump and Macron bromance. pic.twitter.com/TzPbph47S5 - Stefan Armbruster (@StefArmbruster) April 25, 2018

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump help their first state dinner on Tuesday night, honoring the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. The Macrons were welcomed to the White House on Monday afternoon for the Trump administration's first state visit. After an official arrival ceremony on Tuesday morning, the Trumps hosted their first state dinner on Tuesday night at the opulent White House State Room. And though everything from the gold-themed dinner to the military band seemed perfectly orchestrated, by the FLOTUS herself, the Trump administration's first state visit wasn't without its fair share of painfully awkward moments.We rounded up all the awkward moments Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron's state visit that have had Twitter laughing out loud.Mr Trump is the master of long-drawn handshakes , and this is not the first time that the French and the US President have shared an uncomfortable handshake. This time however, the handshake ended with a kiss.And it had Twitter gigglingAgain, this is not the first time that the First Lady has been reluctant to hold her husband's hand in public. In May 2017, she swatted Donald Trump's hand away when he reached for hers. Only two days later, she whisked her hand away to tuck her hair behind her ear as the US President reached for her hand. In February this year, Mr Trump made another attempt at holding his wife's hand - only to grab her coat sleeve.In a Deja vu moment caught on camera, Mr Trump gingerly reached for Melania Trump's hand and she appeared to pull away as the couple welcomed the Macrons. He even tried to wriggle her hand with his pinky finger but no success. When she finally placed her hand in his, he was seen mouthing "thank you" to her.The awkwardness was caught by the news camerasThe moment set Twitter ablazeIn perhaps the most awkward moment, so far, Donald Trump on Tuesday made a show of flicking dandruff from the suit collar of visiting French President Emmanuel Macron, saying it was a sign of the two leaders' "very special relationship.""We have a very special relationship, in fact I'll get that little piece of dandruff off... We have to make him perfect, he is perfect," Mr Trump said to a laughing Mr Macron.The moment led to plenty of jokes: From kissing to handholding to high-fives, the two world leaders definitely appear to have a "special relationship", as Mr Trump put it.We'll just have to wait and watch what Wednesday brings.Click for more trending news