Clumsy Handshakes, Awkward Kiss And Wiping Dandruff: All The Bizarre Moments From Trump's State Welcome For Macron

Trump and Macron share a wild handshake pic.twitter.com/LbNylGG2bq - Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 24, 2018

Ahh, the classic hand shake, bro shake, hand slap, shoulder love, cheek peck. - Jason Keath (@jasonkeath) April 24, 2018

BOOM!

Melania Trump does it again!

Donald Trump literally tries testing the waters of holding her hand by using one finger first, before Melania pulls away. Donnie then grabs it and doesn't let go. She hates him! pic.twitter.com/KSsYKPGbF7 - Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 24, 2018

"I've reached my hand holding limit for the month" - Jermain Keene (@jkeenelife) April 24, 2018

TODAY: Trump & Melania At The White House State Arrival Ceremony For French President Emmanuel Macron & His Wife Brigitte.



WATCH TRUMP'S LITTLE HAND TRYING TO PERSUADE A RESISTING MELANIA.



...Melania's periodic hand-holding rebukes are hilarious.pic.twitter.com/lo9yMJeOeZ - Trump's ZombieLand (@StevenReyCristo) April 24, 2018

Trump had more physical contact with Macron today than he has with Melania in months. Just an observation. - Romy Reiner (@romyreiner) April 25, 2018

No, this isn't an SNL skit, it's Trump telling Macron he has dandruff on his suit and wiping it off pic.twitter.com/uJd33tRvYv - Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) April 24, 2018

In addition to removing the dandruff from his suit, Trump reportedly also offered Macron a bottle of head and shoulders pic.twitter.com/ETVxmEFHSE - Jared T Swift (@Jared_T_Swift) April 24, 2018

"7 Effective Ways to Make Others Feel Important (Adapted RT Bennett)

1. Use their name.

2. Express sincere gratitude.

3. Do more listening than talking.

4. Be authentically interested.

5. Be sincere in your praise.

6. Show you care."



7. Brush dandruff off their shoulder. - TreatallwithRespect (@treatallrespect) April 24, 2018

Watch Trump yank Macron away like he's a kid on a mission to eat some ice cream. pic.twitter.com/tGrDAsakAR - Scott Dworkin (@funder) April 24, 2018

Seriously. Dandruff? Trump and Macron bromance. pic.twitter.com/TzPbph47S5 - Stefan Armbruster (@StefArmbruster) April 25, 2018