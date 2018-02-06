Watch: Donald Trump Awkwardly Attempts To Hold Melania Trump's Hand. Again

The video shows Mr Trump attempting to grab her right hand, but failing. After an awkward shuffle, the two continue towards the aircraft.
See for yourself:
WATCH: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House on their way to Ohio pic.twitter.com/unoZ5xyEXN- NBC News (@NBCNews) February 5, 2018
The moment did not go unnoticed on Twitter.
People are sure she draped her coat that way for a reason:
I have realized that Melania wears her coats draped over her shoulders because it makes it impossible for Donald to hold her hand- totalwench (@totalwench) February 5, 2018
Melania wears her coat as a cape to avoid holding his tiny orange hand. https://t.co/TOEM2rDIzM- dee (@fishpawz) February 5, 2018
She must put super glue on those shoulders of her coats. Is it warm in DC?- Rhonda Johnson (@rhonjon2016) February 6, 2018
And they won't stop trolling:
Nothing like a public tussle to avoid hand holding!- Denise P (@denisem_p) February 5, 2018
In fact, they also noticed something else:
Notice she keeps purse in hand of arm closest to him- Indivisible916 (@IndivisibleTRSN) February 5, 2018
It is very clear Melania prefer her handbag in the hand next to him. At a state visit where they had picked it up she got a bouqet of flowers and sure enough it went in the hand next to him ;-)- AWestbom (@AWestbom) February 5, 2018
This, of course, is not the first time that Ms Trump has refused to hold hands with the POTUS. In May last year, the two had made news when, in full view of cameras, Ms Trump appeared to swat away her husband's hand when he reached out for hers.
Something similar was repeated only a couple of days later when the FLOTUS appeared to dodge the US President's hand again - this time by tucking a lock of hair behind her ear.
