Watch: Donald Trump Awkwardly Attempts To Hold Melania Trump's Hand. Again

It's like we're all back in May 2017. Well, it's another day, and another video of Donald and Melania Trump is doing the rounds of the Internet. The US President and the First Lady had an awkward moment on Monday before boarding Marine One as they departed from the White House to Ohio. In a video shared by NBC News, where the two walk towards the aircraft, Melania Trump is seen wearing a long yellow overcoat draped over her shoulders. Her arms are inside the coat and not inside the sleeves.The video shows Mr Trump attempting to grab her right hand, but failing. After an awkward shuffle, the two continue towards the aircraft.See for yourself:The moment did not go unnoticed on Twitter.People are sure she draped her coat that way for a reason:And they won't stop trolling:In fact, they also noticed something else:This, of course, is not the first time that Ms Trump has refused to hold hands with the POTUS. In May last year, the two had made news when, in full view of cameras, Ms Trump appeared to swat away her husband's hand when he reached out for hers.Something similar was repeated only a couple of days later when the FLOTUS appeared to dodge the US President's hand again - this time by tucking a lock of hair behind her ear While we won't know for sure what happened this time around, it's clear what the Internet thinks.