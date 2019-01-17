Meghan Markle Steps Out In $35 Dress And Everyone's Rushing To Buy It

Meghan Markle in a beige fine knit dress, during a visit to an animal welfare charity.

Meghan Markle stepped out on Wednesday in an affordable maternity dress by fast fashion retailer H&M, surprising netizens. The Duchess of Sussex wore a beige knit dress that retails at $35 (approximately Rs 2,400) during her visit to Mayhew, an animal welfare charity in UK, reports Today.

Not surprisingly, the dress is now sold out on H&M's website, where it's described as a "soft, fine-knit viscose fabric with a brushed finish."

Fox News reports that Meghan, 37, paired the dress with a $2,795 Armani coat and an $865 Stella McCartney bag.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Duchess of Sussex making budget look like a million bucks:

Meghan Markle's maternity style is so inspiring. Classy, collected, pretty and polished. #MeghanMarklehttps://t.co/6mHSqcRuOs — Ndidi Amadi (@TheeGovGal) January 17, 2019

I just bought Meghan's H&M dress online and I will wear it first thing! Today's a good day! — Amanda The Godmother (@Royal_Realness) January 16, 2019

The Duchess of Sussex is often in the news for her outfits. In fact, there is a whole Twitter account dedicated to her sartorial choices, called What Meghan Wore. According to Fox News, she has also been criticised for spending more on her wardrobe than other royals.

In October last year, Meghan set the Internet buzzing when she forgot the price tag on her red Self Portrait dress.

Meanwhile, if you like her beige maternity dress, it's still available in India. Here is where you can buy it.