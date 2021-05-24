This 76-Year-Old Grandmom Is Nailing The Instagram Fashion Game

A 76-year-old fashion influencer is taking Instagram by storm.

If you thought the internet was the kingdom of the young, a couple in their seventies are proving you wrong, one Instagram Reel at a time. Predominantly featuring 76-year-old Mrs Verma, the duo's social media account is full of all things trendy. From the shoe change challenge to grooving to Ciara's Got Me Good, their account, which goes by the handle 'mr_and_mrs_verma', is the trendiest spot on the block. With over 14.8K followers, the two have been constantly dishing out content that is bound to put a smile on your face. Their Instagram bio reads, “Slaying cool after 70s. We believe that age is not a barrier. Slaying and spreading smiles.”

So, how did your friendly neighbourhood grandparents turn into Internet sensations? It all started thanks to their granddaughter.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Mrs Verma said that she began to take an interest in Instagram during the lockdown. In a fun video montage, she is quoted as saying, “My granddaughter introduced me to Instagram during the lockdown and since then, I have been hooked. I try new looks and transitions. I am killing it with my moves and on most days, I end up playing pranks on my husband. I am the selfie queen. I pretend as if there is paparazzi waiting in queue for me. Cos why not? I am 76 and want to be the coolest influencer in town. It is never too late to be who you want to be.”

Mrs Verma's content seems to have struck a chord with social media users, who have been lining up to watch her video.

One of her most popular Reels is the shoe change challenge. In it, she is seen in a simple white kurta and black palazzos with flip-flops. She is seen throwing her black stiletto up in the air. Soon a transition follows and the 76-year-old is seen in an oversized white shirt with a black skirt, and is wearing the said black high heels.

With over 3.2 million views, this caption to the video, “Breaking the stereotypes.”

In another video, with over 906k views, she is joined by her husband, Mr Verma, as well as their granddaughter to pull off the famous chicken dance. The caption to the video says, “You can't miss Mr Verma in this and Mrs Verma can't miss the camera.” Reacting to the video, one user said, “They make my day.” Take a look.

We also caught the couple sharing a tender moment on the occasion of their 61st wedding anniversary, earlier this month. In a series of photos, we can see Mr Verma gifting Mrs Verma a rose, as she blushes and smiles with her hand on her face.

While Mrs Verma shares photos of her fashion looks, inspiring her followers to make sustainable choices, Mr Verma gives his fans tips on how to style a jacket or rock the denim look.

