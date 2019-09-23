Meet The Teen Rapper Who Sang The National Anthem At 'Howdy, Modi'

Sparsh Shah at the "Howdy, Modi" event on Sunday.

Indian-origin teen Sparsh Shah who had been wanting to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally got his big chance on Sunday. The 16-year-old, who has a rare medical condition known as osteogenesis imperfecta' or brittle bone disease, sang the Indian national anthem in front of PM Modi, US President Donald Trump, and an audience of nearly 50,000 at the sprawling NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday.

Sparsh, a rapper and motivational speaker from New Jersey, USA, had expressed his excitement about performing in front of the Prime Minister before the event.

"It's a big thing for me to be singing in front of so many people. I'm excited to be singing the rashtra gana, Jana Gana Mana. The first time I saw Modiji was in Madison Square Garden, I wanted to meet him, but I could only see him on TV," the teen had said before his performance at the 'Howdy, Modi' event, according to news agency IANS.

"But due to God's grace I am going to meet him, and I'm excited to be singing the national song."

Watch his rendition of the national anthem here.

Sparsh, one of the nearly 400 artistes who performed at the "Howdy, Modi" event, also shared pictures from the event.

Sparsh first shot to viral fame at the age of 12, when he recorded a video covering the Eminem song "Not Afraid", which has had more than 65 million views online. He also delivers motivational talks, inspiring millions of people to turn impossible into 'I'm possible'.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.