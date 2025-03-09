Meet Sengamalam, The Viral Elephant Winning Hearts With Her Unique Hairstyle

In the heart of Tamil Nadu, an elephant has captured the internet's attention- not for her size or strength, but for her stylish hairdo. Sengamalam, a temple elephant at the Rajagopalaswamy Temple in Mannargudi, has become a viral sensation, thanks to her neatly trimmed bob-cut hairstyle.

The video of the stunning elephant was posted on Instagram by India Cultural Hub. According to the viral post, Sengamalam has been a resident of the temple since 2003, when she was brought in from Kerala. Over the years, she has charmed devotees and visitors alike, but it was her distinctive fringed look that made her an internet star. Her mahout, S. Rajagopal, is the creative mind behind her well-maintained hairdo, which requires regular grooming and upkeep.

According to reports, Sengamalam's hair is washed three times a day during the summers and at least once a day in other seasons. The mahout has also installed a special shower, worth Rs 45,000, to keep her cool during the hot summer months.

As pictures and videos of Sengamalam spread online, social media users couldn't get enough of her stylish appearance. Many compared her look to a perfectly done bob cut, with some even joking that she has better hair than most humans.

A user wrote, "High maintenance Queen!"

Another user wrote, "Better than my haircut."

"Why do we have the same hairstyle," joked the third user.

"Queen of hearts," the fourth user commented.

"She is so cute. Have seen her twice when we visited the temple," the fifth user shared.

This is not the first time Sengamalam has caught the attention of the internet. In 2020, several videos of her went viral too.

According to CNN, the hair that elephants have on their head helps carry heat away from their body into the air.