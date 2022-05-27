Meet Pebbles, The Fox Terrier That Is The World's Oldest Dog at 22 Years

Pebbles was born on 28 March 2000 which makes the canine 22 years and 59 days old

The Guinness World Records (GWR) has certified a 22-year-old Toy Fox Terrier as the oldest dog in the world. The dog named Pebbles was born on 28 March 2000 which makes the canine 22 years and 59 days old, GWR said.

Pebbles' owners, Bobby and Julie Gregory, live in South Carolina in the United States of America and were at home looking at the news of the previous oldest dog, TobyKeith and realised that their dog was older. Speaking to Guinness Julie Gregory said, “Bobby was sitting on the couch and friends and family started texting and calling about a story they saw about a 21-year-old dog getting the record… When I saw TobyKeith's story all over the news, I applied.”

Pebbles joined the family in 2000 that were originally trying to find larger breed of dog. But Bobby Gregory, while looking for a dog, found a Toy Fox Terrier following him and running alongside the enclosure every time he would walk by.

Speaking to GWR, Julie said, “It was instant love the second the two met.”

Pebbles at one point had a partner dog as well, but unfortunately Rocky passed away in 2017 at the age of 17.

The two had 24 puppies together across three different litters.

While Pebbles is not the biggest fan of toys, she has once again found joy in her life by indulging in some of her most cherished pastimes.

"Pebbles doesn't have a favourite toy, but she loves to snuggle under blankets," said Julie.