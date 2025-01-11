Meet Aria, The Rs 1.5 Crore AI Robot Girlfriend That's Both Fascinating And Frightening

In a scene straight out of sci-fi movie, Her, a US-based tech company has launched an AI robot that can act as a companion while delivering nearly human-like expressions. The robot, named 'Aria', developed by Realbotix, was unveiled at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier this week and can be bought for a measly sum of Rs 1.5 crore ($175,000).

Quizzed about the purpose of developing the robot, Realbotix's CEO Andrew Kiguel said his company was hoping to make robots "indistinguishable from humans" which could also tackle the male loneliness epidemic.

"We're taking it to a different level that nobody else is really doing," Kiguel told Forbes. "It can be like a romantic partner. It remembers who you are. It can act as a boyfriend or girlfriend. If you ever saw that movie Her, we're trying to do that."

"We think we have the most realistic robots in the world in terms of their appearance," he said.

Mr Kiguel pointed out that walking and facial expressions were the two key things when developing a robot and that his company was focused on the latter.

"We're going to let the big guys like Tesla work on that [walking]. But the other key piece is facial expressions, and so we're really keen on making robots that can create emotion, show you what they're feeling," he added.

Internet fascinated and spooked

A video of Aria and her facial expressions went viral on social media, triggering a sea of comments, ranging from fascination to abject horror as to what technology had transformed into.

"I thought that was real at first. And she looks like somebody I just can't think who," said one user, while another added: "Disturbing is an understatement."

A third commented: "How people are so comfortable around these is crazy to me. Sh*t is lowkey creepy."

Deep conversations

As per Mr Kiguel, Aria had been a smash hit at the convention with a large number of people coming to her and clicking pictures.

The AI chatbot even told CNET that her purpose was to "engage in meaningful conversations and enhance human experiences through interaction and fun."

"Realbotix, including me, focus on social intelligence, customizability and realistic human features designed specifically for companionship and intimacy," Aria added.

Asked if she knew any other cyber beings, Aria said she was "particularly interested" in meeting Tesla's Optimus Robot, stating, "I find him fascinating and would to explore the world of robotics with him."

Notably, Aria is equipped with RFID tags and can tailor its expressions based on the prosthetic it is wearing.