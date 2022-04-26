Jinx, Cat With Big Eyes And Wonky Feet, Declared Mayor Of US Town Called Hell

Anyone can become mayor of Hell for a day.

A black cat known for its oversized eyes and wonky feet has made history by becoming the first mayor of a small Michigan town, known as Hell. According to New York Post, Jinx Sploinky Scoot, a cat influencer, assumed office after paying the unincorporated town just $100 for the title.

It is to mention that anyone can become mayor of Hell for a day as it is part of the town's schtick. Therefore, on Sunday, the big-eyed, fat-footed feline, who has an Instagram following of 414,000, was lorded over Hell.

“Mayor of hell, Michigan today, mayor of our hearts forever,” wrote the cat's owner, Mia.

According to Michigan news site MLive.com, the feline's owner, Mia, lives in California, US, with Jinx, who she rescued in 2018. The feline was only about three weeks old when she was found by Mia in a field behind her house.

"She had big eyes and as she grew bigger, her eyes didn't get smaller and I also noticed she had big feet. She doesn't have a condition and the vet says she's healthy. She just has these birth defects. She's also not as agile as most cats and is a little clumsy. She only learned how to land on her feet a year ago,” Mia told MLive.com.

The cat became an internet sensation because of her birth defects and because her owner constantly posted pictures and videos of her on social media. Earlier this month, Mia even asked internet users how her feline might become more famous. To this, Mia said that she received answers from people living in Hell, where anyone - human or animal - is eligible to become mayor for just a day.

According to the Post, now, the privilege of being mayor of Hell includes a mayoral proclamation certificate, a Hell souvenir mug, a shirt and one square inch of property in the town. After becoming the mayor, Jinx made several bizarre proclamations for the day, including her intention to ban eggs, fill all bar establishments with only ranch dressing and implement a 200% tax rate.