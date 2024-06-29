Maya Neelakantan: The 10-Year-Old Indian Rockstar Who Stole The Show On America's Got Talent

Maya Neelakantan's video is already massively viral on all the social media platforms.

Maya Neelakantan, a 10-year-old guitar prodigy hailing from India, captivated audiences on the latest episode of "America's Got Talent," showcasing her exceptional talent and passion for rock music.

Traveling from India for her audition, Maya wowed judges with her rendition of Papa Roach's "Last Resort," confidently strumming her guitar and delivering a flawless performance.

With her family cheering her on backstage, Maya's skills and stage presence left judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel in awe, prompting a standing ovation from both judges and the audience alike.

Maya's early musical journey and proficiency in playing intricate pieces across various genres has gained her a status of a budding rock sensation from India.

Her video, which is already massively viral on all the social media platforms, has got people on the internet talking. The video is getting millions of views and several comments, which are reactions from the surprised audience.

"Maya makes us so proud to play rock music and wear an Indian outfit. You are unique and truly blessed. Your talent knows no bounds at such a young age. Prodigy indeed," commented a user.

"It was amazing how she was able to create sitar sounds with the guitar. I love that she is proudly wearing her cultural attire," wrote another user.

"Indian classical fusion western rocks... amazing! Cut my life into pieces. This is my last resort. Awesome song with awesome play," commented a third user.