Man's Story About Helping Elderly Couple On Their First Flight Moves Internet

Amitabh Shah, chief inspiration officer of Yuva Unstoppable shared a heartwarming story on his Linkedin profile which is winning hearts on the internet. Mr Shah helped a 'clueless' elderly couple who were flying for the first time. The couple found a friend in Mr Shah. He not just guided them but also bought them sandwiches during the flight.

Amitabh Shah was flying from Kanpur to Delhi and he spotted an elderly couple from a remote village in Uttar Pradesh struggling at the airport. Mr Shah shared that the couple had a long journey and they rode on a bus for eight hours to reach the Delhi airport and then boarded a flight to Kanpur with Mr Shah. "I saw them in the boarding area completely clueless and could tell it's there first time & they didn't understand English. I walked up to them with a smile and asked them to simply follow me. They thought I worked for the airline," he wrote on Linkedin.

The elderly woman then asked Mr Shah to click a picture of her husband and herself and send it to their daughter. He wrote, "Inside the flight, they were seated just in front of me. The aunty asked me - 'Can you pls take our picture and send it to our daughter who has a phone with Whatsapp - so she knows we are safe?' I took this pic & sent it."

Mr Shah shared how they declined food despite being hungry. He then bought a paneer sandwich and juice for both of them and did not reveal that he is paying for the food. "When the Airhostess came to serve food, they declined but clearly seemed hungry and thirsty for hours. I told the air hostess to give them paneer sandwiches and juices & to tell them it was complimentary as they were lucky customers to win a free meal. Of course, I paid for it when they were not seeing it. They simply 'smiled' at me as we landed and went our own ways."

"We should always be kind at every opportunity we get, and trust me opportunities to be kind are all around YOU, aren't they," Mr Shah concluded the story.

The internet loved the heartwarming story. A user wrote, "Appreciate the good gesture, really commendable to be subtle and bring joy to the people. Another interesting fact that is visible from this narrative is that we need to be proud that air travel is being experienced by all sections of people based on the fact the next generations are motivated to give an experience to their near and dear ones. This is a clear indication that slowly and steadily India is moving towards a more educated and income-generating country. Ultimately who can deny that India's GDP is majority based on the service industry? Thank you for the kind gesture which is really assuring in different dimensions." Another user wrote, "Wonderful gesture .. making fellow "Indians" comfortable in India is the primary responsibility of us all who can. Considering the description of the Couple they must surely be feeling out of place despite being in their own country and among their 'own'. It's our job to not let them feel any different."

