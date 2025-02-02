Man's Romantic Dance For Wife On 25th Anniversary Is Winning Hearts On Internet

Instead of traditional speeches, a man celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary surprised his wife and guests with a dazzling dance performance that set social media ablaze.

A heartwarming video has taken the internet by storm, featuring a man dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's classic Yeh Ladka Hai Allah from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. His performance is a beautiful reminder that romance doesn't fade with time-it only finds new ways to shine.

Surrounded by friends and family, he dances with pure joy while his wife watches, visibly moved by the heartfelt gesture.

The video, shared on Instagram by user Sakshi Bisht, has amassed over 1.9 million views, with social media users completely captivated by the moment.

See the viral video here:

Viewers couldn't get enough of the adorable performance. Several users on social media called the couple "Pookies". An Instagram user perfectly captured the sentiment, saying, "So we are smiling again." Another user gushed, "If this isn't us in the future, I don't want it." Many simply declared it "couple goals."

