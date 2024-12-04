Man's Question About Martial Law Sparks Hilarious Response From South Korean Coworker

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made a shocking move by declaring martial law for the first time in 44 years, citing threats from North Korea's communist forces and anti-state elements. However, this decision was short-lived, as it sparked widespread outrage and protests. Within hours, the parliament voted to revoke the martial law, and Yoon was forced to withdraw his declaration. Amid this, a concerned Canadian man texted his coworker in South Korea, asking, "Hey, what's going on in South Korea today?" His coworker, seemingly unfazed by the unfolding events, replied, "Not sure, playing League of Legends."

The Canadian man pressed for more information, asking, "They declared martial law or something?" His coworker's response was hilariously nonchalant: "League of Legends."

"I asked my Korean coworker what was going on in South Korea today,"

Jack Forge read, along with a screenshot of his conversation with his South Korean colleague.

I asked my Korean coworker what was going on in South Korea today. pic.twitter.com/lDLhNMyL8u — Jack Forge (@TheJackForge) December 4, 2024

Notably, League of Legends is a popular online multiplayer battle arena game developed by Riot Games. Released in 2009, it has grown into one of the most competitive and widely played games in the world.

The humorous exchange quickly went viral on social media after being shared. Many found the Korean man's prioritisation of League of Legends during a time of political upheaval endearingly relatable. Others couldn't resist poking fun at the situation, flooding the comments with jokes and lighthearted remarks.

One user wrote, "Unbothered. Moisturized. Happy. In his league. Focused. Flourishing." Another commented, "I feel like every Korean I know is like this. Amazing people."

A third said, "This is hilarious But it also shows how the news doesn't affect regular people as much as we might think.'' A fourth joked, "ask something else, answer will be still "league of legend."

On Tuesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law in a dramatic, late-night television address to the nation, citing "threats" from North Korea and slamming the main opposition party in South Korea. He, however, withdrew martial law within six hours of announcing it. "Just a moment ago, there was a demand from the National Assembly to lift the state of emergency, and we have withdrawn the military that was deployed for martial law operations," he said in a televised address.