Man's Car Stolen While He Was Busy Robbing Store Across The Street

A man was caught on camera driving away with William Kelley's car.

Karma came swiftly for a Washington man after someone stole his truck while he was robbing a store across the street, according to police. The Kennewick Police Department said in a Facebook post the incident took place at around 6 am on Sunday.

When cops arrived at the scene following reports of an auto theft, the vehicle's owner, William Kelley, told them that someone riding by on a bike had stolen his 1992 Chevy pickup. Mr Kelley said he had left his keys on the seat inside the truck.

However, when police reviewed CCTV footage of the incident, it brought a new fact to light - Mr Kelley was at the location because he was robbing a store across the street.

"Video was obtained of the incident and a new fact was discovered. Kelley was at the location because he was stealing items from a business across the street," said Kennewick Police Department in its Facebook post, sharing surveillance footage.

The footage shows the auto thief putting his bike in the back of the truck and driving away as Mr Kelley runs after him. His truck has not been found yet, reports Tri-City Herald.

The post has collected a ton of amused comments.

"Is there no honor amongst thieves?? Sigh, the world we live in," joked one commenter. "That's the fastest I've ever seen karma work," said another. A third wrote: "The irony!"

According to CBS News, Mr Kelley was booked in the Benton County jail on a warrant and a burglary charge.

