Man's Break-Dance To Iconic Doordarshan Tune Is Viral. Channel 'Hearts' It

Vaishakh Nair's performance has gone viral on the Internet.

Most people are familiar with Doordarshan's signature tune, but this man managed to do something completely unexpected with it. A video currently creating a huge buzz on the Internet features the man break-dancing to the iconic Doordarshan tune. His moves have gone viral on social media, collecting lakhs of views, along with a 'like' and a 'retweet' from Doordarshan itself.

The video was initially shared on video-sharing platform Tik-Tok, and went viral after it was posted on Twitter.

Watch the video below:

Doordarshan would not hv imagined this in their wildest dreams !! pic.twitter.com/epJ86aVssE — () Silk (@Ya5Ne) March 4, 2019

The man was identified by netizens as Vaishakh Nair, and people haven't stopped praising him. The video has already collected over 2 lakh views on Twitter alone, along with more than 14,000 'likes'.

Director General of Doordarshan, Supriya Sahu, shared the video on Twitter, praising Vaishakh's performance as "absolutely fantastic". Doordarshan National's official Twitter handle, meanwhile, showed their appreciation by 'liking' the video and 'retweeting' it.

Fabulous act ! Absolutely fantastic and energetic like the iconic DD tune .. India's heartbeat - Desh ki Dhadkan Video courtesy - Whatsapp pic.twitter.com/Gw0kCCqEAA — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) March 5, 2019

Jwala Gutta was among those who found the break-dance applause-worthy

so cool — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) March 7, 2019

And others, too, raved about the break-dance performance to Doordarshan's tune

Love this ... DD would have never imagined this ... — Sujit Panigrahi (@sujitpanigrahi) March 5, 2019

Are talent — Prakhar (@viratian18_) March 5, 2019

