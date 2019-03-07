Man's Break-Dance To Iconic Doordarshan Tune Is Viral. Channel 'Hearts' It

The Director General of Doordarshan, Supriya Sahu, shared the video on Twitter, praising the performance as "absolutely fantastic"

Man's Break-Dance To Iconic Doordarshan Tune Is Viral. Channel 'Hearts' It

Vaishakh Nair's performance has gone viral on the Internet.


Most people are familiar with Doordarshan's signature tune, but this man managed to do something completely unexpected with it. A video currently creating a huge buzz on the Internet features the man break-dancing to the iconic Doordarshan tune. His moves have gone viral on social media, collecting lakhs of views, along with a 'like' and a 'retweet' from Doordarshan itself.

The video was initially shared on video-sharing platform Tik-Tok, and went viral after it was posted on Twitter.

Watch the video below:

The man was identified by netizens as Vaishakh Nair, and people haven't stopped praising him. The video has already collected over 2 lakh views on Twitter alone, along with more than 14,000 'likes'.

Director General of Doordarshan, Supriya Sahu, shared the video on Twitter, praising Vaishakh's performance as "absolutely fantastic". Doordarshan National's official Twitter handle, meanwhile, showed their appreciation by 'liking' the video and 'retweeting' it.

Jwala Gutta was among those who found the break-dance applause-worthy

And others, too, raved about the break-dance performance to Doordarshan's tune

What do you think of the performance? Let us know using the comments section below.

 

