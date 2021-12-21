'Sir To The Left Because...': Words Of Wisdom From A Dhaba In Uttar Pradesh

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir found a funny signboard while travelling through Uttar Pradesh

From towns to cities, from billboards to mere inscriptions on heavyweight trucks, words of wisdom abound in this incredible India. There's no dearth of free advice, of course. But that's not our concern right now. We are more interested in a signboard hung in front of a public toilet in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. A photo of the signboard has caused a buzz the microblogging platform Twitter. The board reads, "Sir to the left because madam is always right," while directing people to the two different sections of the toilet. Whether you consider it a slogan on women empowerment or not, the words have definitely piqued the attention of social media users. The post was shared by Teri Mitti famed lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

प्रयागराज से गुजरते हुए राजपूत ढाबे पर चाय पीने रुका, और वहीं परम ज्ञान की प्राप्ति हो गयी! ???? pic.twitter.com/CyJwaon2x4 — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) December 20, 2021

The upload has been retweeted more than 2,700 times and received over 36,000 likes. We must add that Mr Muntashir's finding is being widely praised online.

“This kind of wisdom is only found in our area, brother,” commented one user.

Another said this message should be made available to everyone.

Many just appreciate the humour-laced messaging method.

A person appreciated Mr Muntashir's spot selection for the photo.

This user bumped into the “param gyaan" in Punjab.

Another said that such a signboard is there in Delhi Zoo as well.

Delhi zoo me bhi hai ???????? pic.twitter.com/NGhICqfscC — Vikash Singh (@Vikashsingh0385) December 20, 2021

“It's old gyaan bahu sahab. You must be newly born,” read a comment.

It's old gyaan bahu sahab. You must be newly born pic.twitter.com/eoC6upuw35 — Santosh G (@STHG09) December 20, 2021

This person sent a “Thank you” message to Mr Muntashir for his picture.

एक कहावत है " ढूंढने वालों ने क्या ढूंढा...?ढूंढा भी तो बहुत खुब ढूंढा "Waah???? Thank you brother from all the ladies...???? — Anju Singh (@AnjuSin15041225) December 20, 2021

Mr Muntashir, who had started writing poetry during his school days, entered the film industry by writing for the popular TV series Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2005. Currently, he is a judge on the reality TV show India's Got Talent.