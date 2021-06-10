On Uttar Pradesh Police's Chellam Sir Meme, Manoj Bajpayee Dropped This Comment

The character of Chellam Sir has inspired a wave of memes.

After The Family Man Season 2 released to positive feedback last week, one character very unexpectedly became an instant hit online as “Chellam sir”, a man of peculiar taste and unrealistic distrust of others. At a crucial juncture in the story, actor Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari, a spy, sought his help in stopping a terrorist attack from happening. The character inspired a wave of viral Twitter memes, and now, Uttar Pradesh Police has joined the fun with their own spin to the meme, and Manoj Bajpayee has responded to it.

The Uttar Pradesh police tweeted about its “all-weather” helpline “112” and said it's a “true saviour for all seasons”, just like Chellam Sir. Responding to the tweet Manoj Bajpayee, hailed Chellam sir “rockstar”.

Chellum sir is a Rockstar!!! ???????? — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 9, 2021

Appearing only at crucial junctures in Amazon Prime's hit show, Chellam sir guided Srikant's hunt for terrorists, giving him insights and clues that he would not have found otherwise. Always trying to disguise his real identity, Chellam sir also changed his phones regularly and once even turned into a newspaper hawker to hide his real identity. The character, portrayed by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh, became an instant hit for being the ultimate troubleshooter for Srikant. It has sparked a meme riot on social media.

A user picked an Elon Musk meme in which the Tesla and Space X CEO ask, “Chellam sir, what should I tweet?”

Director Suparn S Varma also shared his “favourite post so far”.

Then there was this one from Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham.

The character got so much love that even Amazon Prime tweeted about it.

a character that had roughly 15 minutes or less in a show but had a huge impact on it ???? pic.twitter.com/UiPbFCQHfd — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 6, 2021

Manoj Bajpayee also responded to another tweet by Amazon Prime, which tried to have a lighthearted dig at the actor who is set to appear in Netflix India's new show. Netflix had tried to promote its show by capitalising on the popularity of The Family Man Season 2.

Amazon asked 'Srikant' whether he felt a drastic change in moving into another job, using a popular dialogue from the show: “Srikant, job badalne mein bada drastic change hua hoga na?”

Hahahahaha ???????? that's top class banter !! Job nahi role badla hai !!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 9, 2021

The actor replied it's not the job that has changed but its nature.

