Man With Rs 43 Lakh Package Seeks 'Companies With Free Food', Grapevine Founder Shares Post

Mr Tripathi's post has amassed more than 77,000 views. (Representative pic)

A man with a Rs 43.5 lakh per annum package shared an unusual inquiry on Grapevine that not only caught the attention of social media users but also the company's founder Saumil Tripathi. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mr Tripathi shared a screenshot of the man's post, in which inquired about companies that provide free food. He revealed that he was an active gym-going person with an annual salary of over Rs 43 Lakh and an experience of 4.5 years. He also stated that his monthly food cost was high and he was looking for companies who could sponsor all his four meals. "Considering joining companies with great protein food and offers food for all 4 meals. I started preparing for Google interviews. Are there any other companies I should target?" the job-seeker questioned.

While sharing the inquiry on X, Mr Tripathi wrote, "I rarely see people with so much clarity about their priorities and future choices His reason to get his next job is simple: good food Whole discussion is quite good". He also shared a snapshot of a man's post on Grapevine - a platform where one can have discussions about their career.

Take a look below:

I rarely see people with so much clarity about their priorities and future choices



His reason to get his next job is simple: good food



Whole discussion is quite good, 68 comments : https://t.co/XEBIOcNDeepic.twitter.com/1nHNWt0Qvr — Saumil (@OnTheGrapevine) February 15, 2024

Since being shared, Mr Tripathi's post has amassed more than 77,000 views. Several X users took to the comments section to share their reactions. "The person's current salary and his/her concern is making me question my life's choices," wrote one user.

"He should join Zomato.. they will take care of him," suggested another.

Also Read | Apple Fans Are Already Returning Their Vision Pro Headsets. Here's Why

Some people also expressed that they were struggling to understand how the man wasn't able to afford food with that kind of salary package.

"With this CTC, he can open his own fitness brand," wrote one. "Even after earning 43 lakhs, if he is finding food cost high , then thooo in this person," commented another.

"B****ing about spending 10k/mo on healthy food while earning 43.5LPA. Peak Indian kanjoos behaviour," expressed a third. "Highlight: ctc 43 lakhs Problem: food cost is high," a fourth user remarked.

"Imagine spending years building an excellent engineering team and creating a great workplace to draw in motivated individuals. But then, people end up joining your company just because of the free food," said another.