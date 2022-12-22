Man Wins New Phone For His Tweet. He Posted...

Carl Pei is giving away the Nothing Phone (1) for free.

A Twitter user who left one word in comment on Carl Pei's post would receive one "smartphone," according to the CEO and founder of Nothing Technology Limited, which is best known for producing "Smartphones." Additionally, the rationale for giving away the smartphone is just as intriguing as the company's name.

On December 21, Mr. Pei wrote on Twitter that he will give away two Nothing Phones to the winners of the contest, where two winners will be chosen for receiving maximum likes and zero likes on their comments on Mr. Pei's tweet. The company's CEO had said the winner would be selected in the next 24 hours.

"One comment with 0 likes will win a Nothing Phone (1). Winner will be chosen in 24 hours," he tweeted.

"Plot twist: the comment with the most likes will also win a Phone (1)," he announced in the comment section.

Plot twist: the comment with the most likes will also win a Phone (1) — Carl Pei (@getpeid) December 21, 2022

Now the Nothing smartphones will now go to the two lucky winners, and one of them is going to get it for simply writing "okay" in the comment box with zero likes.

The winner's Twitter handle is @joes_iam, and it was announced by the official handle of Nothing Technologies.

"We have a winner! @joes_iam We choose you," wrote the official handle.

Nothing Phone 1 price in India

Prices for the Nothing Phone 1 in India start at Rs. 32,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For Rs. 35,999, you get double the storage (256GB) with the same amount of RAM, and finally at Rs. 38,999 you get 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. These prices seem fine for the sort of features and specs on offer but keep in mind that the Phone 1 doesn't come with a charger or a case, which are accessories that most of the competition offers.

The Nothing 45W charger is sold separately for Rs. 1,499 and the transparent case also costs the same. The price of the charger is not bad and if you add its cost, the Phone 1 effectively starts at roughly Rs. 34,500. The phone is available in white and black.

