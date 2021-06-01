Viral Video: Man Dresses Up As Crash Test Dummy For Daughter's First Drive

Screengrab from a video shared on Twitter by Rex Chapman.

While many of us may be dismissive of ‘dad jokes', there are some fathers who are adept at cracking hilarious jokes that often have their children at the receiving end of the punchline. And these jokes, while not very enjoyable to the children themselves, are quite a laugh riot among the onlookers. Internet users saw a hilarious example of this in a recent video that has gone viral on social media. The video shared initially on TikTok features a woman all set to take her father on her first drive in a car. The moment, which had the potential to be all things emotional and heart-warming, took an unexpected turn when the father turned up in a crash-test dummy suit.

The visibly annoyed daughter stares at her dad for some time before turning the vehicle off and leaving in a huff. She even adds, “You play too much,” before stomping off. Sharing the video on Twitter, former American basketball player, Rex Chapman, wrote, “First time driving with dad and he dressed up like a crash-test dummy. Can't stop laughing…” Mr Chapman's post has been viewed over 1.1 million times in less than 24 hours and has also been widely shared. It has garnered over 50,000 likes since it was posted.

First time driving with dad and he dressed-up like a crash-test dummy. Can't stop laughing... pic.twitter.com/Zn4Cwx8quf — Rex Chapman???????? (@RexChapman) May 31, 2021

Twitter users loved the father's prank, with some viewers even describing him to be a “legend”.

Absolute legend. — The Dad (@thedad) May 31, 2021

One viewer said that the clip was absolutely “priceless”.

Author Harlin Coben was a tad bit disappointed that he did not come up with the joke first.

Gotta admit. I'm a little envious I didn't think of this first. #dadjokeshttps://t.co/aDepTj7yEl — Harlan Coben (@HarlanCoben) May 31, 2021

Entrepreneur and author John Hope Bryant said, “I feel this way when some family members — cousins I have not heard from in years — show up for a ‘quick, short term loan,' and then add ‘don't worry, I'll get it right back to you..'”

Okay. Tooooooooooo. Funny.



I feel this way when so@e family members — cousins I have not heard from in YEARS — show up for a ‘quick, short term loan,' and the. add ‘don't worry, I'll get it right back to you..'



???????????????????????? https://t.co/BXUD59BNZQ — John Hope Bryant (@johnhopebryant) May 31, 2021

Several others shared their own experience of learning to drive from their parents.

My mom tried to teach me to drive stick shift and ended up hiring a professional race car driver so she didn't end up murdering me. ???? — AnnaMaria Stephens ???? (@annamaria1word) May 31, 2021

Take a look at the other reactions.

Every parent who has taught their kid how to drive is wondering: 'Why didn't I think of this?!!'



Too funny. https://t.co/MGlxb6UcZB — Michael Rowland (@mjrowland68) May 31, 2021

Father of the Year award winner right here!!!???????????? https://t.co/1BX57pUUGi — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) May 31, 2021

You just drop the dad joke mic ???? you win! https://t.co/yoVIxAhrXv — mark schlereth (@markschlereth) May 31, 2021

Some users even felt sympathetic towards the daughter. However, it was soon revealed that the video, while hilarious, was scripted. Twitter users also dug up a bloopers reel of the clip that was equally funny.

It's pretty funny, but I think he owes his girl an apology... and some words to boost her confidence after this stunt — Milou (@Milou1504) May 31, 2021

Well scripted or not, tell us what you think of the ingenious dad joke.