The video that was initially shared on TikTok soon went viral on social media platforms.

Viral Video: Man Dresses Up As Crash Test Dummy For Daughter's First Drive

Screengrab from a video shared on Twitter by Rex Chapman.

While many of us may be dismissive of ‘dad jokes', there are some fathers who are adept at cracking hilarious jokes that often have their children at the receiving end of the punchline. And these jokes, while not very enjoyable to the children themselves, are quite a laugh riot among the onlookers. Internet users saw a hilarious example of this in a recent video that has gone viral on social media. The video shared initially on TikTok features a woman all set to take her father on her first drive in a car. The moment, which had the potential to be all things emotional and heart-warming, took an unexpected turn when the father turned up in a crash-test dummy suit.

The visibly annoyed daughter stares at her dad for some time before turning the vehicle off and leaving in a huff. She even adds, “You play too much,” before stomping off. Sharing the video on Twitter, former American basketball player, Rex Chapman, wrote, “First time driving with dad and he dressed up like a crash-test dummy. Can't stop laughing…” Mr Chapman's post has been viewed over 1.1 million times in less than 24 hours and has also been widely shared. It has garnered over 50,000 likes since it was posted.

Twitter users loved the father's prank, with some viewers even describing him to be a “legend”.

One viewer said that the clip was absolutely “priceless”.

Author Harlin Coben was a tad bit disappointed that he did not come up with the joke first.

Entrepreneur and author John Hope Bryant said, “I feel this way when some family members — cousins I have not heard from in years — show up for a ‘quick, short term loan,' and then add ‘don't worry, I'll get it right back to you..'”

Several others shared their own experience of learning to drive from their parents.

Take a look at the other reactions.

Some users even felt sympathetic towards the daughter. However, it was soon revealed that the video, while hilarious, was scripted. Twitter users also dug up a bloopers reel of the clip that was equally funny. 

Well scripted or not, tell us what you think of the ingenious dad joke.

