Man Wearing VR Set, Riding E-Vehicle Inside Mall Amuses Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra expressed concerns about the implications of such immersive technology

A video going viral on the internet has sparked debate about the implications of advanced technology. The clip, originally posted by Robert Pointer, shows a man cruising through a mall on a scooter-like vehicle. Here's the twist: he's wearing Apple's futuristic VR headset, the Vision Pro. Oblivious to the real world thanks to VR, the man even manages to grab popcorn and drinks while seemingly lost in the virtual realm. Interestingly, the scooter also appears to be equipped with smartphones.

Industrialist and chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, also reacted to the video and wrote, "Completely plugged in... And yet, Completely disconnected. If this is the future, then it's a nightmare..."

See the post here:

The viral video sparked debates about the tightrope walk between technological progress and human interaction.

A user commented, "It's like we're always online but not present. We need a digital detox!"

"Exactly sir, This feels so weird. The future will have less human connection and more connection to machines," another user wrote.

The third user remarked, "Yes well said. Miss the old days of childhood when we were so connected from morning till night. Nostalgia!"

"It is not. The device is going to get smaller with time until the virtual reality "naturally" blends with our everyday life. I'm excited," the fourth user wrote.

"The future is more creepy and scary than we all thought," the fifth user expressed.