Man Visiting China Shares Machines Speaking In Hindi On Detecting Passport

An engineer visiting China recently shared on X that the machines in the Asian country can speak Hindi after they detect an Indian passport. Shantanu Goel shared pictures on his social media account and it soon went viral on the internet.

The first picture shows the machines at the Foreigner Fingerprint Self-Collection Area and the second picture shows instructions written in Hindi as well as Mandarin.

The caption of the post reads, "Landed in China These machines speak in Hindi on detecting my Indian passport."

Landed in #China These machines speak in Hindi on detecting my Indian passport :o pic.twitter.com/RgtyBTVVj9 — Shantanu Goel (@shantanugoel) January 14, 2024

Since being posted, the post has gone viral on X. Commenting on the viral post, a user asked, "Only Hindi or did it have other languages."

Responding to the curious user, Mr Goel wrote, "Was using the language of the country (eg Spanish, German, french etc). For India, defaulted to Hindi. Not sure if other languages were an option, didn't see a choice in the interface."

Another user commented, "That's how you make tourists and business travellers feel welcome. This is one of the secrets of China's success."

A user shared that China has been doing this for at least 4 years.

"It was the case in Shanghai airport from 2019 itself, not at independent kiosks but at the fingerprint collection equipment at the immigration point," a user commented.

"These machines are also present everywhere in China, even if you enter by road in China same machines are present nearest example is by road to China from Nepal," shared another user.



